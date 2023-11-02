Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Grade HResponsible for coordinating the activities of a team accountable for providing day-to-day dedicated procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for a hub or at site, based on sound procurement management knowledge, and conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities and challenges

The Execution Lead, Helpdesk is responsible to provide First Level Support to bp Suppliers and internal business users. And provide technical support to HD agents by trouble shooting and provide problem resolutions for Procure to Pay queries. The Execution Lead is responsible for monitoring the progress of incoming calls/emails/tickets to ensure that they are tracked, followed up and closed accordingly. The role holder is required to log all calls, perform first level assessment, first level resolution where applicable and correct assigning of calls/emails/tickets to Resolver Groups:

Handle all incoming calls/emails/tickets

Resolve issues and escalate to the relevant channel if/when required; however, providing first level resolution is of utmost importance

Provide training in relation to P2P knowledge to users

To perform a trend analysis on repeat calls/emails and provide ideas to eliminate the repeated calls/emails.

Due Diligence:

Conduct daily checks to avoid duplications in logging of calls, emails & tickets

Check for accuracy of the details logged

Analyse the contents of the tickets and assign it the relevant resolver group

Ensure that all tickets are closed accurately, whilst adhering to processes at all times

Participate in continuous improvement initiatives by proposing system and process enhancements

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Direct line management to a team of 5 - 10 Specialist

Proactively identify, propose and implement process improvement, standardisation and simplification activity within the team

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation

Champion the use of GBS Procurement and Supplier Management processes and tools to ensure Operational Excellence and improve overall Business performance

Stakeholder Management:

Timely and relevant customer feedback and status update

Challenge current process and performance practices, proposing and delivering enhancements to process & KPI’s to meet the on-going requirements of the GBS Leadership Team

Ensure that all tickets are closed effectively

Leadership Competencies:

Ability to coach peers and juniors on systems and processes and help them improve in terms of Service Quality

Apply business rigour and judgement: Demonstrates a clear understanding of how value is created for the business and continually applies this to generate practical sources of value for BP

Foster effective teamwork and collaboration: Facilitates effective teamwork and builds collaborative relationships internally and externally

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field

Minimum 6 years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, strategic thinking, relationship management and processes

Minimum of 3 years of experience in leading, developing and/or coaching teams

Strong understanding of procurement and general accounting practices

Proficient in PSCM applications including ARIBA, SAP and Salesforce

Direct process management experience including best practices, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools

Shared service centre experience is essential

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.