Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Grade H 6
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Role Purpose
Execution Lead, Invoice Processing will supervise an execution team that ensures accurate and timely invoicing, payment and proactive monitoring of all payable transactions while adhering to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.
Operations
Lead service delivery that drives effective invoice processing, prompt payment to suppliers and issue resolution on employee expenses
Manage unique portfolio/countries for a fluid business with challenging and constantly changing requirements and demands
Provide end to end proactive monitoring and management of transactional pipeline to ensure workload prioritization drives better user experience and on time payment to suppliers
Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected
Provide Accounts Payable related advice and information to staff across GBS and its Business Partners when required. The role is expected to provide extensive and value-added analysis with proposals and recommendations
Support Squads to implement timely and disruptive improvements in existing processes delivering better value and experience
Inspire, coach, and partner with business partners and 3rd party vendors to deliver outcomes whilst ensuring an inclusive culture
Resolve issues that are escalated by the team and oversee and monitor their performance
Ensure compliance to relevant policies that may differ from country to country whenever possible
Expectations
Manage the day-to-day work activities of the team and ensuring the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload.
High level of familiarity with the systems used to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.
Invoices processed are of high monetary value; therefore, a high attention to detail is required in order to ensure complete processing accuracy.
Payments are reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy to safeguard the company from financial and reputational risk.
Maintain good relationships with external stakeholders to facilitate service delivery excellence.
Liaising with multiple internal and external stakeholders in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams.
Manage team members who are servicing different vendors in various geographical locations and using different systems.
Working hours (UK shift: 12:30 pm to 9:30 pm IST) to support Business Partners
Essential Education & Experience
Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field
CPA, CA, ACCA, CIMA, etc is an added advantage
8-11 years of experience in general accounting, accounts payable and invoice processing operations
Minimum of 3 years of experience in leading, developing and/or coaching teams
Minimum of 3 years of experience working on tools like JDE, SAP and Ariba Guided Buying
Previous experience in leading, developing and coaching teams
Shared service centre experience
Advanced skills in MS-Excel
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
