Execution Lead, Invoice Processing

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Crafting a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) center in Pune, India is here to do –put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance, and customer service, the GBS center will drive ground breaking digital solutions and agile ways of working.

Handle more sophisticated & unique portfolio/countries for a fluid business with challenging and constantly changing requirements and demands.

Establish & maintain partnerships of different levels of seniority.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been brought up, or further advance to the vital parties, complete incident root cause analysis and action closures

Provide invoice processing related advice and information to staff across the GBS and its Business Partners as and when required. The role is expected to provide extensive & valuable analysis with proposal & recommendations.

Implement standard methodologies for the invoice processing process and proactively identify, propose, and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

Ensure accurate and timely delivery of payables services (i.e. invoice/ payment processing, report preparation, etc.)

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Enforce compliance with the Balance Sheet Integrity/ Reconciliation standard; accurate and timely reporting to Internal Control on ledgers for which the team is responsible.

Work with relevant Internal Control team to maintain controls currently owned and facilitate internal and external audit review.

Operational Excellence-Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management.

Risk Management -Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans.

Change Management -Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state.

Digital Fluency-Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan, and reflect on digital data.

Analytical Thinking -Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information.

Decision Making–Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk, and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions.

Innovation -Adapts existing processes, methods, and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new insights, projects, and opportunities.

Influencing-Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the partner. Knows when and how to use the chain of command.

Problem Solving-Evaluates and prioritizes problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems.

Relationship Management-Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results.

Bachelor’s or Masters in finance, Accounting, or related field

Currently pursuing professional qualifications (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA) as added advantage

Minimum of 6-10years of experience in general accounting, invoice processing and/ or payables operations

Experience on tools –JDE, SAP, Ariba Guided Buying in payables and invoice processing.

Advanced skills in Excel



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



