Execution Lead, Order Management

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Grade H 6Responsible for providing dedicated procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, based on sound procurement management knowledge, and conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Inspect incoming requisitions for correctness and completeness and re-distribute or refer them when appropriate

Assign sources of supply in accordance with category guidance or other relevant sourcing instructions

Issue, as needed, requests for quotes to obtain pricing, delivery and other commercial terms

Engage with bp stakeholders to finalize the purchase decision

Generate POs and confirming acceptance by the supplier

Resolve operational issues related to the quality, delivery or receipt of good / services, invoice payment, return of materials, etc.

Manage unique portfolio/countries for a fluid business with challenging and constantly changing requirements and demands.

Provide end to end proactive monitoring and management of transactional pipeline to ensure workload prioritization drives better user experience and timely PO creation and issue resolution.

Manage and coordinate the PO changes and proactive resolution and ensure that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected proactively and in a timely manner

Provide advice and information to staff across the GBS and its Business Partners as and when required - the role is expected to provide extensive and value-added analysis with proposal and recommendations.

Support Squads to implement timely and disruptive improvements in existing processes delivering better value and experience