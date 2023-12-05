Execution Lead, Order Management

Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Grade H 6
Inspect incoming requisitions for correctness and completeness and re-distribute or refer them when appropriate
Assign sources of supply in accordance with category guidance or other relevant sourcing instructions
Issue, as needed, requests for quotes to obtain pricing, delivery and other commercial terms
Engage with bp stakeholders to finalize the purchase decision
Generate POs and confirming acceptance by the supplier
Resolve operational issues related to the quality, delivery or receipt of good / services, invoice payment, return of materials, etc.
Manage unique portfolio/countries for a fluid business with challenging and constantly changing requirements and demands.
Provide end to end proactive monitoring and management of transactional pipeline to ensure workload prioritization drives better user experience and timely PO creation and issue resolution.
Manage and coordinate the PO changes and proactive resolution and ensure that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected proactively and in a timely manner
Provide advice and information to staff across the GBS and its Business Partners as and when required - the role is expected to provide extensive and value-added analysis with proposal and recommendations.
Support Squads to implement timely and disruptive improvements in existing processes delivering better value and experience
Inspire, coach, and partner with business partners and 3rd party vendors to deliver outcomes whilst ensuring an inclusive culture .
Manage the day to day work activities, including providing support to team members and ensuring the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload
Excellent attention to detail to ensure processing accuracy to safeguard the company from financial and reputational risk
Liaise with multiple internal and external stakeholders in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams
Manage team members who are servicing different vendors in various geographical locations and using different systems.
Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment
Working hours (Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners
Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Engineering, Finance, Accounting, or related field
Certification in CPSM, CPM or equivalent is an added advantage
Minimum 8 to 11 years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in the management of large corporate initiatives/projects, strategic thinking, relationship management and processes
Strong understanding of procurement and general accounting practices with detailed knowledge of accounts payable practices
Proficient in PSCM applications including ARIBA, SAP and Salesforce
Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment
Experience in using ERP, advanced skills in Excel
No travel is expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
