Execution Lead, Payments

Grade HResponsible for coordinating the activities of a team accountable for providing day-to-day dedicated procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for a hub or at site, based on sound procurement management knowledge, and conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.
Key Accountabilities and challenges
Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third-party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.