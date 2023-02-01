Execution Lead, Payments

Job summary

Grade HResponsible for providing dedicated procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, based on sound procurement management knowledge, and conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Key Accountabilities and challenges



Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third-party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.

Ensure accurate and timely delivery of payment processing services

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected

Enforce compliance with the Balance Sheet Integrity/ Reconciliation standard; accurate and timely reporting to Internal Control on ledgers for which the team is responsible

Work with relevant Internal Control team to maintain controls currently owned within the team and facilitate internal and external audit review

Provide payables related advice and information as and when required

Implement best practices for the expense process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties.

Thorough knowledge in payment processing.

High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments processing. Payments have to be reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

Invoices need to be processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines.

Liaising with vendors and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Supporting team members who are servicing different vendors in various geographical locations and using different systems.

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners.

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field.

Minimum of 10 years of experience in accounts payables payment operations