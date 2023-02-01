Execution Lead, Payments

Site traffic information and cookies

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145118BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Grade HResponsible for providing dedicated procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, based on sound procurement management knowledge, and conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.


Key Accountabilities and challenges

Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third-party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.

  • Ensure accurate and timely delivery of payment processing services
  • Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected
  • Enforce compliance with the Balance Sheet Integrity/ Reconciliation standard; accurate and timely reporting to Internal Control on ledgers for which the team is responsible
  • Work with relevant Internal Control team to maintain controls currently owned within the team and facilitate internal and external audit review
  • Provide payables related advice and information as and when required
  • Implement best practices for the expense process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities.
  • Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties.

Expectations
  • Thorough knowledge in payment processing.
  • High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.
  • There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments processing. Payments have to be reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.
  • Invoices need to be processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines.
  • Liaising with vendors and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams.
  • Supporting team members who are servicing different vendors in various geographical locations and using different systems.
  • Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners.

Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset
Essential Education & Experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field.
  • Minimum of 10 years of experience in accounts payables payment operations

Key Competencies
  • Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management
  • Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans
  • Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state
  • Digital Fluency - Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data
  • Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information
  • Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights
  • Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command
  • Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems
  • Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently

