Execution Lead, Payments ( Portuguese Speaker)

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS)centre is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data,procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agileways of working. This position will be located in Santa Fe, Mexico City.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Supervise an execution team that ensures accurate and timely invoicing, payment and proactive monitoring ofall payable transactions while adhering to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service,operational excellence and compliance.

Operations

Lead service delivery that drives ef fective invoice processing, prompt payment to BP suppliers and issue resolution on employee expenses.

Manage unique portfolio/countries for a fluid business with challenging and constantly changing requirements and demands.

Provide end to end proactive monitoring and management of transactional pipeline to ensure workload prioritization drives better user experience and on time payment to suppliers.

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Provide Accounts Payable related advice and information to staf f across the GBS and its Business Partners as and when required. The role is expected to provide extensive and value-added analysis with proposal and recommendations.

Support Squads to implement timely and disruptive improvements in existing processes delivering better value and experience

Inspire, coach, and partner with business partners and 3rd party vendors to deliver outcomes whilst ensuring an inclusive culture

Resolve issues that are escalated by the team and oversee and monitor their performance.

Ensure compliance to relevant policies that may dif fer from country to country whenever possible, failing which may result in a negative impact on bp .

People

Create an inclusive environment recognising diversity of team members

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organization’ s policies and applicable laws, including:

Plan, assign and direct work.

Appraise performance; provide feedback and coaching, and reward and discipline employees.

Provide opportunities for learning and self-development, and facilitate the development of technical competencies.

Accelerator Accountabilities

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements transformative solutions that solve our most challenging and complex problems

Moves at a high pace while collaborating, managing risks, communicating, thinking globally

Continuously promotes Agile methodology through both adopting agile principles and actively championing agile at every opportunity

Thinks Digital Delivery first through apply deep digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analysing data to create breakthrough solutions

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunities

Expectations

Managing the day to day work activities of the team and ensuring the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload.

Invoices processed are of high monetary value; therefore a high attention to detail is required in order to ensure complete processing accuracy .

Payments are reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy to safeguard the company from financial and reputational risk.

Maintain good relationships with external stakeholders to facilitate service delivery excellence.

Liaising with multiple internal and external stakeholders in dif ferent time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Managing team members who are servicing dif ferent vendors

Education & Experience

Portuguese and English proficiency, written and verbal communication (Mandatory)

Bachelor ’s Degree in in Management, Finance, Accounting or related field

Minimum of 6 years of experience in general accounting and accounts payable operations.

Minimum of 3 years of experience in leading, developing and/or coaching teams.

Shared service centre experience.

Experience in using ERP , advanced skills in Excel



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



