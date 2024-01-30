Execution Lead - Procurement Coordinator

Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Grade H 6
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities and challenges
Accountable to ensure accurate and timely creation of Shopping carts, Purchase Order (PO) creation, change, acceptance, close, invoice resolution and proactive monitoring of all buying & invoicing transactions for End-to-end Procurement Cycle (P2P) while adhering to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence, and compliance.
Support service delivery as an individual contributor that drives effective Shopping cart, PO creation and other buying activities, including invoice issue resolution resulting in payment to BP suppliers and performance management.
Vendor master record request and CDD validation checks
Other Key activities include:
Inspect incoming requisitions requests for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or referring them when appropriate
Engage BP stakeholders – e.g. requestors, sourcing specialist, material coordinator, operations engineers, inventory teams, suppliers, technical teams and squad members for various functions to finalize the purchase decision
Manage business asset calls, work and close action assigned
Manage unique portfolio/countries for a fluid business with challenging and constantly changing requirements and demands.
Provide end to end proactive monitoring and management of transactional pipeline to ensure workload prioritization drives better user experience and on timely PO creation and issue resolution.
Manage and coordinate the PO changes and proactive resolution and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected timely and proactively.
Inspire, coach, and partner with business partners and 3rd party vendors to deliver outcomes whilst ensuring an inclusive culture
Resolve issues that are escalated by the team
Ensure compliance to relevant policies that may differ from country to country whenever possible, failing which may result in a negative impact on bp
Expectations for this role it will be critical for the individual to be a part of the team. Working with all involved to ensure our compliance, our integrity with suppliers and ease the effort for all in involved.
Managing the day to day work activities, including providing support to team members, and ensuring the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload.
High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.
Purchase orders created are of high monetary value; therefore a high attention to detail is required in order to ensure complete processing accuracy.
Purchase orders created reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy to safeguard the company from financial and reputational risk.
Maintain good relationships with external stakeholders to facilitate service delivery excellence.
Liaising with multiple internal and external stakeholders in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams.
Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation
Engaging and collaborative way of working
Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment
Working hours (UK/US shift) to support Business Partners
Contract validity for PO Value and duration confirmation
Clarification, troubleshooting, researching stuck in-flight orders in Ariba and SAP SRM
Invoice status expediting with accounts payable and payments team
Guiding Business users to right PoC in the organisation for the specific service line as and when required
Build ready reckoners related to Business queries, system hard stops/errors, final resolutions to fix the problem
Liason across multiple fronts to support workflow. Trouble shooting and resolution of workflow stoppage
Bp Solutions
Supply Chain
Finance
GBS Procurement Operations (P2P teams)
GBS Data Operations
Provide guidance on ensuring compliance with SOX and DoFA
Raise SNOW or Backbone SAP tickets to resolve technical issues on behalf of bp solutions team
Invoice tracking to ensure payments are being made, budgets/spend is accurate and PO Balances are in support of approved spend
Process improvement
Provide guidance on how the process can work better.
Workflow improvements
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.