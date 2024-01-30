Execution Lead - Procurement Coordinator

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Grade H 6Responsible for coordinating the activities of a team accountable for providing day-to-day dedicated procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for a hub or at site, based on sound procurement management knowledge, and conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Accountable to ensure accurate and timely creation of Shopping carts, Purchase Order (PO) creation, change, acceptance, close, invoice resolution and proactive monitoring of all buying & invoicing transactions for End-to-end Procurement Cycle (P2P) while adhering to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence, and compliance.

Support service delivery as an individual contributor that drives effective Shopping cart, PO creation and other buying activities, including invoice issue resolution resulting in payment to BP suppliers and performance management.

Vendor master record request and CDD validation checks

Other Key activities include:

Inspect incoming requisitions requests for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or referring them when appropriate

Engage BP stakeholders – e.g. requestors, sourcing specialist, material coordinator, operations engineers, inventory teams, suppliers, technical teams and squad members for various functions to finalize the purchase decision

Manage business asset calls, work and close action assigned

Manage unique portfolio/countries for a fluid business with challenging and constantly changing requirements and demands.

Provide end to end proactive monitoring and management of transactional pipeline to ensure workload prioritization drives better user experience and on timely PO creation and issue resolution.

Manage and coordinate the PO changes and proactive resolution and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected timely and proactively.

Inspire, coach, and partner with business partners and 3rd party vendors to deliver outcomes whilst ensuring an inclusive culture

Resolve issues that are escalated by the team

Ensure compliance to relevant policies that may differ from country to country whenever possible, failing which may result in a negative impact on bp

Expectations for this role it will be critical for the individual to be a part of the team. Working with all involved to ensure our compliance, our integrity with suppliers and ease the effort for all in involved.

Managing the day to day work activities, including providing support to team members, and ensuring the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload.

High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

Purchase orders created are of high monetary value; therefore a high attention to detail is required in order to ensure complete processing accuracy.

Purchase orders created reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy to safeguard the company from financial and reputational risk.

Maintain good relationships with external stakeholders to facilitate service delivery excellence.

Liaising with multiple internal and external stakeholders in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

Working hours (UK/US shift) to support Business Partners

Contract validity for PO Value and duration confirmation

Clarification, troubleshooting, researching stuck in-flight orders in Ariba and SAP SRM

Invoice status expediting with accounts payable and payments team

Guiding Business users to right PoC in the organisation for the specific service line as and when required

Build ready reckoners related to Business queries, system hard stops/errors, final resolutions to fix the problem

Liason across multiple fronts to support workflow. Trouble shooting and resolution of workflow stoppage

Bp Solutions

Supply Chain

Finance

GBS Procurement Operations (P2P teams)

GBS Data Operations

Provide guidance on ensuring compliance with SOX and DoFA

Raise SNOW or Backbone SAP tickets to resolve technical issues on behalf of bp solutions team

Invoice tracking to ensure payments are being made, budgets/spend is accurate and PO Balances are in support of approved spend

Process improvement

Provide guidance on how the process can work better.