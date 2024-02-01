Execution Manager, Invoice Processing Accelerator

This role is eligible for relocation within country

At bp we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) center in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe.

Is thinking big – and delivering successful outcomes – in the space of digital solutions and customer experiences your forte? Are you adept at inspiring a team and improving its performance? Do you have a passion for encouraging a culture of curiosity, creativity and collaboration? Here’s where you will have every opportunity to challenge conventions and break new ground. Let’s hear from you.



Key Accountabilities

Operations

Accountable for service delivery that drives effective invoice processing, prompt payment to BP suppliers and issue resolution on employee expenses.

Provide end to end proactive monitoring and management of transactional pipeline to ensure workload prioritization drives better user experience and on time payment to suppliers.

Support Squads to implement timely and disruptive improvements in existing processes delivering better value and experience. Inspire, coach, and partner with business partners and 3rd party vendors to deliver outcomes whilst ensuring an inclusive culture. Resolve complex issues that are escalated by the team and oversee and monitor their performance. Ensure compliance to relevant policies that may differ from country to country whenever possible, failing which may result in a negative impact on bp.

Change Management

Support changes in services by managing the management of change process with stakeholders – internal & external.

Help with input / support on business case for change proposals

Support internal change communications and implementation

Drive a culture of continuous improvement and strive improvement towards operational excellence.



Risk Management

Oversee and manage the accurate and timely delivery of AP services (i.e. invoice, payment, report preparation, etc.)

Identify, manage and escalate risks as required

Ensure continuous operations including BCP

Enforce compliance with the Balance Sheet Integrity/ Reconciliation standard; accurate and timely reporting to Internal Control on ledgers for which the team is responsible.

Work with relevant Internal Control team to maintain controls currently owned within the team and facilitate internal and external audit review.



Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in management, Finance, Accounting, or related field

Strong understanding of procurement and general accounting practices with detailed knowledge of accounts payable and invoice processing practices

Minimum of 12 years plus experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, strategic thinking, relationship management, financial budgets and processes

Minimum 5 years on hand experience in Accounts Payable and Invoice processing process on SAP, JDE and Ariba Guided Buying

Experienced in recruiting, developing and coaching employee

Direct process management experience including best practices, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment.

Join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.

For you this means working with us on:

Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory ‎obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of ‎defense.‎

Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and ‎portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market.‎

Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of ‎business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, ‎operational forecasts and delivered outcomes. Furthermore, you will be responsible for value creation through mergers and acquisition-led ‎deals, commercial negotiations and integration of business opportunities.‎

Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralizing, digitizing, optimizing) across all elements of the finance entity to ‎achieve sector-leading cost-performance.‎



