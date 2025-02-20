Execution Manager- Order to Receipt (EH)

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

ROLE SYNOPSIS

The Procurement Operations Order Management Manager is accountable for the end-to-end Procurement order management delivery at the Pune office of GBS Europe. The current scope includes activities in the areas of Order Management however the scope may change over time in line with the evolution of the GBS strategy.

As for Order Management the accountability covers people, process, operational and performance management.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Functional

• Accountable for the aligned Order Management Teams at the GBS Europe Pune office reporting into the Procurement Operations Senior Manager.

• Own the execution of the agreed strategy and roadmap for all processes in scope

• Active contribution to the development of the GBS Procurement strategy and related plans

• Develop and cascade annual business plans for the Team including priorities, goals and performance metrics in line with the strategic and operational priorities

• Lead and / or support the establishment, forecasting and management of annual operations budgets

• Generate support and consensus for the identified GBS vision, strategy and action plans both internally in GBS and externally with BP Business Partners

• Drive performance against key management metrics and goals

• Ensure smooth and timely delivery of day-to-day operations for all services performed

• Operate the agreed Performance Management Framework, review the operational performance of the team regularly against defined objectives and plan corrective actions accordingly. Provide support for regular operational performance updates to senior management

• Proactively handle operational risks and keep mitigation plans & supporting procedures up-to-date

• Service Management & Continuous Improvement

• Develop innovative ideas and applying them to solutions of strategic business importance including development of solutions to complex operational problems, which impact an operational area. Support the identification of process improvement opportunities, and work with the Operational Excellence team, agree the opportunity and implementation timeline. Drive work take out to balance post Reinvent operations demands and efficiencies

• Own the evolution of the Continuous Improvement culture and drive major CI initiatives across the process portfolio handled

• Generate value via standardisation, simplification and continuous improvement

• Support the development and implementation of the global GBS Procurement strategy and relevant Procurement policies, procedures and practices in compliance with legal & regulatory requirements and industry best-in-class practices

• Establish and maintain key customer relationships (internal and external as relevant), handle contractual/operational relationship with the Business and third party where applicable as per the respective Operating Model

• Support the development of service level agreements, process performance indicators and internal / external benchmarks against best-in-class practices

• Drive cross functional teamwork and identify, resolve and develop solutions for complex, increased and systemic operational problems to ensure consistent and high quality customer service at all times.

• Lead operational relationships at a management level within the global GBS Procurement organisation in line with the agreed governance model, as well as with internal GBS/BP Business Partners and external parties as relevant.

Leadership & Supervisory

• Plan, assign and direct work for team members where available through a team leader

• Set goals and conduct performance appraisals, reward and subject area employees

• Provide mentoring, guidance and feedback to team members to support long term career development of key talent

• Support the Team Members on identifying training opportunities to build knowledge and capability across the department.

• Ensure that the BP/GBS values & behaviours and culture are embedded in the local operations handled

• Provide opportunities for learning and development to build operational capability to support both short and longer term strategic objectives

• Lead the development of a strong culture within teams promoting continuous learning and focusing on meeting / exceeding the needs and expectations of the Business Partners

• Be a proactive member of the GBS Europe P2P Leadership Team and the GBS Europe Extended Leadership Team

Resource Management

• Carry out resource management responsibilities for the Team to ensure the efficient and effective allocation of resources for the organisation and organise capacity & capability in support of GBS service, control and cost requirements. Flag significant demand variations to help ensure the development of an effective and flexible resource allocation strategy

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

Has University/College degree (preferably in business studies)

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 8 years of meaningful work experience in a service delivery environment, preferably in Procurement, Accounts Payable or P2P function

Minimum 3-5 years in people/team leadership experience, preferably in a multinational/global environment

Experience in leading migration/transition of

Experience in complex, system-based and service oriented environments is crucial

Strong performance leadership skills with experience of leading both quantitative and qualitative targets and a track record of achieving goals

Excellent written / oral English social skills is a must.

Shown knowledge of Procurement/P2P systems is an advantage

Ability to handle, develop and retain people

Ability to handle people managers as direct subordinates

Strong customer management skills and experience

Shown process thinking and experience with a strong focus on standardisation and continuous improvement

High Level of IT proficiency in Microsoft packages

Highly motivated and ambitious to deliver value to Business Partners both operationally and financially

A reasonable level of Critical thinking and how to convert into tangible operating actions is desirable

Team working – form team spirit; flexible and adaptive; supportive, Cultivate Effective Partnership and Collaboration Understands the organisation and knows how to work across interpersonal boundaries; Engenders trust and builds positive and collaborative relationships; Leads by example with positive team behaviours; Identifies key customersefficientlymally engages them

Problem Solving – identify, analyse and seek problems; utilise, adapt and develop resources

Organising Ability – organisation and administration; handling emergency situations; risk assessment and management

Open Thinking – generate new ideas; challenge rigid thinking; see the big picture

Act conclusively – The ability to make informed and effective decisions

Performance Bias – The ability to work in ways that achieve remarkable performance

Develop and earn respect for professional excellence Proactively identifies and bridges gaps between role requirements and their own and others’ expertise; Ensures reports have measurable development plans and monitors and rewards achievement against these; Respected for their technical expertise & ability to practically apply it to make decisions and develop solutions; Builds a culture of technical excellence in their area in which people are expected to develop and learn from experience

Understanding Customers – understand customers’ current needs; efficient high quality response; build customer relationships; supervise progress; effective negotiator

Personal Effectiveness – effective communicator; time management; listening and facilitation







Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.