Execution SME - Order Management Accelerator

3. Key Accountabilities and challenges

The role supports delivery of BP business and functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness across the end-to-end Procurement processes. The role provides expertise in management of Procurement policies, standards and controls.

This role will work as individual contributor in process excellence team focused on, continuous improvement and innovation, that will encompass process specialization, end to end delivery performance.

Inspire, coach, and partner with business partners, development teams, business product owners and potentially 3rd party vendors to define roadmap to deliver outcomes whilst ensuring an inclusive culture

End to end Procurement to pay expertise, outstanding presentation, data analytics and excellent communication skills required to manage, support and or lead large scope tactical and strategic procurement projects

Provide end to end PTP related advice and information to staff across bp and outside bp as and when required.

Work globally with the GPO (Global Process Owner) to drive the continuous improvement agenda and compliance to process standards. Ensuring efficient working capital management through paying what we owe in the most efficient manner and paying according to agreed terms and accurate cash outflow forecasting

Partner with the wider procurement organisation to ensure the end to end PTP activities are achieving optimal performance against key metrics, executed in accordance with our internal controls and in compliance with our policies and procedures.

Driving process standardisation across the end-to-end Procurement across a complex system landscape (e.g. SAP PRE, SAP PRC, JDE) with different workflows, integrating with other tools as appropriate

Ensuring compliance to relevant policies that may differ from country to country whenever possible, failing which may result in a negative impact on BP

Keeping abreast with developments in rapidly changing industry best practices, as well as BP’s internal policies and procedures to ensure full compliance and drive continuous improvement.

Portfolio management

Management for the portfolio of procurement projects in support of GBS Procurement strategic initiatives, risk, controls, promote deployments and sustain initiatives to ensure successful delivery of scope, schedule, cost, and quality criteria.

Ensure projects and initiatives are managed to the scope signed off by the GBS Procurement Leadership, and relevant Project Management & Governance groups

Ensure Portfolio schedule integration, optimizing activity sequencing, accurately schedule and track plan reporting to assure on-time delivery

Establish and maintain systematic cross-functional integration between swim lanes

Resource management optimisation to assure constraints are identified and minimized or mitigated

Effective and coordinated change control processes

Risks and issues are identified and managed, including building a risk culture within the teams

Lessons Learned captured and embedded into similar projects/ initiatives

Collaborative team member ensuring embedded and sustainable operational readiness to the new ways of working

Accelerator Accountabilities

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements transformative solutions that solve our most challenging and complex procurement problems.

Moves at a high pace while collaborating, managing risks, communicating, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviours and mindsets

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunities

Act as resolver of issues/escalations for PTP space and engage with stakeholders.

Drive innovative approaches to improve and support operations.

Strong experience of end-to-end procurement, outstanding data analytics, communication and outstanding power point presentation skills

4. Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in commerce, Finance, Accounting, or related field

Excellent understanding of accounting and order management concepts and hands on experience of either processes (specifically end to end Procure to pay process)

Minimum 10 years of experience managing a client / shared-service oriented accounting function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, strategic thinking, relationship management and FNA and O2R processes.

Must have hands on experience of SAP ERP, outstanding presentation and excellent MS excel skills.

Direct agile and transformation management experience including best practices, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools

Managing projects (should have detailed knowledge about DMAIC) to assure they are well defined and completed within scope, schedule, and budget.

Understanding and exposure to globally recognised Change Management methodologies, processes and tools

Understanding of business or functional area Procurement supports – this includes strategy, market, challenges and processes

Experienced in recruiting, developing and coaching employees

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

Mindsets

Own your success - Demonstrates leadership and is accountable for driving team performance; Inspires teams to evaluate and enhance delivery of business outcomes; Models safe and ethical work practices and a culture of transparency

Demonstrates leadership and is accountable for driving team performance; Inspires teams to evaluate and enhance delivery of business outcomes; Models safe and ethical work practices and a culture of transparency Think big - Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems; Constantly seeks ways to transform, improve and innovate; Builds the skills and knowledge of the team and promotes a collaborative team environment

Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems; Constantly seeks ways to transform, improve and innovate; Builds the skills and knowledge of the team and promotes a collaborative team environment Be curious - Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers; Supports the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast and implement solutions at pace

Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers; Supports the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast and implement solutions at pace Effortless customer experiences - Drives team to understand customer needs and deliver digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Drives team to understand customer needs and deliver digital seamless self-service customer experiences Digital first - Keeps up to date with digital innovation and seeks digital solutions for problems, Encourages the team to deliver creative digital solutions

Key Competencies

Project Management - Leads strategic programmes, comprised of multiple related projects. Programmes often lead to setting new business directions, solutions, partnerships, policies or procedures and managing transitions/outcomes.

Leads strategic programmes, comprised of multiple related projects. Programmes often lead to setting new business directions, solutions, partnerships, policies or procedures and managing transitions/outcomes. Innovation - Proactively researches, imports and applies innovations or current trends in the industry into new concepts or ideas. Brings together the creative ideas into a systematic approach or solution, seeking better solutions for new requirements.

- Proactively researches, imports and applies innovations or current trends in the industry into new concepts or ideas. Brings together the creative ideas into a systematic approach or solution, seeking better solutions for new requirements. Problem Solving - Applies problem-solving methodologies and tools to diagnose and solve complex and/or sensitive problems

- Applies problem-solving methodologies and tools to diagnose and solve complex and/or sensitive problems Risk Management - Leads the identification of risk, interconnectivities between different risks and identification of new risk mitigation measures. Identifies major supply chain risks and takes appropriate remedial action in a timely manner through organisational channels in instances of non-compliance.

- Leads the identification of risk, interconnectivities between different risks and identification of new risk mitigation measures. Identifies major supply chain risks and takes appropriate remedial action in a timely manner through organisational channels in instances of non-compliance. Analytical Thinking - Identifies and addresses complex, organization-wide or sensitive issues

- Identifies and addresses complex, organization-wide or sensitive issues Digital Fluency - Acts as a digital champion for the business by adopting and advocating the deployment of new devices, applications, software tools and services.

- Acts as a digital champion for the business by adopting and advocating the deployment of new devices, applications, software tools and services. Decision Making - Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights.

- Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights. Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently. Interprets financial performance and describes how initiatives/projects contribute to the delivery of the overall strategy.

- Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently. Interprets financial performance and describes how initiatives/projects contribute to the delivery of the overall strategy. Change Management - Leads groups or teams through the whole change management process including problem solving and creative thinking. Embraces new approaches, systems, structures and method

- Leads groups or teams through the whole change management process including problem solving and creative thinking. Embraces new approaches, systems, structures and method Energize People - Leads teams to successfully achieve goals and objectives. Demonstrates humility and curiosity in interactions with individuals at all levels.

- Leads teams to successfully achieve goals and objectives. Demonstrates humility and curiosity in interactions with individuals at all levels. Build Enduring Capability - Develops teams and successors with required expertise and experience. Engages in development and career planning dialogues with employees.

- Develops teams and successors with required expertise and experience. Engages in development and career planning dialogues with employees. Maximize Value - Aligns work and priorities to the strategic expectations of the operation. Supports employees in their efforts to achieve job goals by providing resources and removing obstacles.

- Aligns work and priorities to the strategic expectations of the operation. Supports employees in their efforts to achieve job goals by providing resources and removing obstacles. Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command.

- Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command. Relationship Management - Proactively builds mutually effective working relationships with a broad range of internal and external stakeholders and with engages them to obtain input and feedback.



