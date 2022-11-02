Execution SME – OTR

Grade HResponsible for providing dedicated procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, based on sound procurement management knowledge, and conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.
Key Accountabilities and challenges
The role supports delivery of BP business and functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness across the end-to-end Procurement processes. The role provides expertise in management of Procurement policies, standards and controls. The role is an individual that embraces innovation and technology to enable the right process solutions. As a key member of the Excellence team, this role will integrate automation opportunities into product backlog and will work closely with the Excellence team and process execution team to form the correct solutions that will meet the different business needs.