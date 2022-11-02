Execution SME – OTR

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

Grade HResponsible for providing dedicated procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, based on sound procurement management knowledge, and conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

Key Accountabilities and challenges



The role supports delivery of BP business and functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness across the end-to-end Procurement processes. The role provides expertise in management of Procurement policies, standards and controls. The role is an individual that embraces innovation and technology to enable the right process solutions. As a key member of the Excellence team, this role will integrate automation opportunities into product backlog and will work closely with the Excellence team and process execution team to form the correct solutions that will meet the different business needs.



Plan and execute business process management/standardisation/continuous improvement projects, interfacing with the embedded business units and process execution teams, to ensure process consistency across regional and organisational boundaries.

Actively monitor and analyse regional / global process performance in order to identify improvement opportunities and facilitate end-to-end process design / optimisation.

Manage day to day activities of agile projects, from scoping, process discovery, model build, to insights and value realisation for assigned projects

Regularly engage with process execution teams to ensure an understanding of the user experience and how the process is working to ensure that process efficiencies are identified, quantified and realised.

Lead process familiarization session and/or provide training to the business and process execution teams to increase knowledge and capability to operate the S2P process.

Collaborate with ‘EAM Manager & Change Advisor’ and/or ‘Business Process Management’ team to ensure proper process design and documentation

Provide expertise in the areas of Buying & Invoicing Channels / Users and Supplier issue resolution when focused process support is required by the squad.

Accelerator Accountabilities

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements transformative solutions that solve our most challenging and complex problems.

Moves at a high pace while collaborating, managing risks, communicating, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviours and mindsets.

Continuously promotes Agile methodology through both adopting agile principles and actively championing agile at every opportunity.

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunities.

Expectations

Deep experience in Procurement expertise, knowledge of best practices for transformational process designing and implementation

Demonstrate good understanding of the business needs and processes driving the projects

Delivery of insights and actions handed off to a range of stakeholders for delivery, a key element of the role is to be the link between the process discovery and the insights enabling a change management programme to be delivered off the back of the work carried out through process mining

Maintaining expertise within the data analytics and process mining tool

Excel Macro /VBA/ SharePoint / Power-BI, Power query and Power point experience

Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset

Essential Education & Experience