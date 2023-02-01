Execution Senior Analyst, Helpdesk

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

Grade IResponsible for providing elemental procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities under supervision, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Key Accountabilities and challenges



Helpdesk Execution Senior Analyst is expected to act as technical SME for SAP and Salesforce by trouble shooting and provide problem resolutions for purchasing activity. The role supports delivery of BP business and functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness across end-to-end GBS Procurement and Group Source to Pay (S2P) process ownership. The role provides expertise in management of the S2P Global Process Design Standards.

Handle all incoming calls/emails/tickets

Resolve issues and escalate to the relevant channel if/when required; however, providing first level resolution is of utmost importance

Provide training in relation to S2P knowledge to users

To perform a trend analysis on repeat calls/emails and provide ideas to eliminate the repeated calls/emails

Ensure compliance to relevant policies that may differ from country to country whenever possible, failing which may result in a negative impact on bp

Champion the use of GBS Procurement and Supplier Management processes and tools to ensure Operational Excellence and improve overall Business performance

Stakeholder Management:

Timely and relevant customer feedback and status update

Challenge current process and performance practices, proposing and delivering enhancements to process & KPI’s to meet the ongoing requirements of the GBS Leadership Team

Due Diligence:

Conduct daily checks to avoid duplications in logging of calls, emails & tickets

Check for accuracy of the details logged

Analyse the contents of the tickets and assign it the relevant resolver group

Ensure that all tickets are closed accurately, whilst adhering to processes at all times

Participate in continuous improvement initiatives by proposing system and process enhancements

Working hours (US shift) to support Business Partners

Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field

Minimum 5-8 years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, strategic thinking, relationship management and processes

Strong understanding of procurement and general accounting practices

Proficient in PSCM applications including ARIBA, SAP and Salesforce

Direct process management experience including best practices, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Key Competencies