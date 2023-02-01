Execution Senior Analyst, Helpdesk

Grade IResponsible for providing elemental procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities under supervision, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.
Key Accountabilities and challenges
Helpdesk Execution Senior Analyst is expected to act as technical SME for SAP and Salesforce by trouble shooting and provide problem resolutions for purchasing activity. The role supports delivery of BP business and functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness across end-to-end GBS Procurement and Group Source to Pay (S2P) process ownership. The role provides expertise in management of the S2P Global Process Design Standards.