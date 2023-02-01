Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Execution Senior Analyst, Helpdesk

Execution Senior Analyst, Helpdesk

Execution Senior Analyst, Helpdesk

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145117BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Grade IResponsible for providing elemental procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities under supervision, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.


Key Accountabilities and challenges

Helpdesk Execution Senior Analyst is expected to act as technical SME for SAP and Salesforce by trouble shooting and provide problem resolutions for purchasing activity. The role supports delivery of BP business and functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness across end-to-end GBS Procurement and Group Source to Pay (S2P) process ownership. The role provides expertise in management of the S2P Global Process Design Standards.

  • Handle all incoming calls/emails/tickets
  • Resolve issues and escalate to the relevant channel if/when required; however, providing first level resolution is of utmost importance
  • Provide training in relation to S2P knowledge to users
  • To perform a trend analysis on repeat calls/emails and provide ideas to eliminate the repeated calls/emails
  • Ensure compliance to relevant policies that may differ from country to country whenever possible, failing which may result in a negative impact on bp
  • Champion the use of GBS Procurement and Supplier Management processes and tools to ensure Operational Excellence and improve overall Business performance
  • Stakeholder Management:
  • Timely and relevant customer feedback and status update
  • Challenge current process and performance practices, proposing and delivering enhancements to process & KPI’s to meet the ongoing requirements of the GBS Leadership Team
  • Due Diligence:
  • Conduct daily checks to avoid duplications in logging of calls, emails & tickets
  • Check for accuracy of the details logged
  • Analyse the contents of the tickets and assign it the relevant resolver group
  • Ensure that all tickets are closed accurately, whilst adhering to processes at all times
  • Participate in continuous improvement initiatives by proposing system and process enhancements
  • Working hours (US shift) to support Business Partners

Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset
Essential Education & Experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field
  • Minimum 5-8 years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, strategic thinking, relationship management and processes
  • Strong understanding of procurement and general accounting practices
  • Proficient in PSCM applications including ARIBA, SAP and Salesforce
  • Direct process management experience including best practices, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools
  • Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Key Competencies
  • Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management
  • Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans
  • Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state
  • Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information
  • Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities
  • Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command
  • Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently

Apply Search all jobs at bp