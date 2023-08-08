Site traffic information and cookies

Execution Senior Analyst, Helpdesk

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ067345
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Grade I Responsible for providing elemental procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities under supervision, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Helpdesk Execution Senior Analyst is expected to act as technical SME for SAP and Salesforce by trouble shooting and provide problem resolutions for purchasing activity. The role supports delivery of BP business and functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness across end-to-end GBS Procurement and Group Source to Pay (S2P) process ownership. The role provides expertise in management of the S2P Global Process Design Standards.

  • Handle all incoming calls/emails/tickets
  • Resolve issues and escalate to the relevant channel if/when required; however, providing first level resolution is of utmost importance
  • Provide training in relation to S2P knowledge to users
  • To perform a trend analysis on repeat calls/emails and provide ideas to eliminate the repeated calls/emails
  • Ensure compliance to relevant policies that may differ from country to country whenever possible, failing which may result in a negative impact on bp
  • Champion the use of GBS Procurement and Supplier Management processes and tools to ensure Operational Excellence and improve overall Business performance
  • Stakeholder Management:
  • Timely and relevant customer feedback and status update
  • Challenge current process and performance practices, proposing and delivering enhancements to process & KPI’s to meet the ongoing requirements of the GBS Leadership Team
  • Due Diligence:
  • Conduct daily checks to avoid duplications in logging of calls, emails & tickets
  • Check for accuracy of the details logged
  • Analyse the contents of the tickets and assign it the relevant resolver group
  • Ensure that all tickets are closed accurately, whilst adhering to processes at all times
  • Participate in continuous improvement initiatives by proposing system and process enhancements

Working hours (US shift) to support Business Partners

Essential Education & Experience

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field
  • Minimum 5-8 years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, strategic thinking, relationship management and processes
  • Strong understanding of procurement and general accounting practices
  • improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools
  • Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment
  • Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation
  • Engaging and collaborative way of working
  • Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

