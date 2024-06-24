Execution Senior Analyst, Helpdesk

Job summary

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Key Accountabilities and challenges will be:

• Handle all incoming calls/emails/tickets.

• Resolve issues and bring up to the relevant channel if/when required; however, providing first level resolution is of utmost importance.

• Deliver training in relation to S2P knowledge to users.

• To perform a trend analysis on repeat calls/emails and provide ideas to eliminate the repeated calls/emails.

• Ensure compliance to relevant policies that may differ from country to country whenever possible, failing which may result in a negative impact on bp.

• Stimulate the use of GBS Procurement and Supplier Management processes and tools to ensure Operational Excellence and improve overall Business performance.

What you will deliver:

• Timely and relevant customer feedback and status update.

• Challenge current process and performance practices, proposing and delivering improvements to process & performance attributes to meet the ongoing demand of the GBS Leadership Team.

• Conduct daily checks to avoid repetition in logging of calls, emails & tickets.

• Check for accuracy of the details logged.

• Analyse the contents of the tickets and assign it the relevant resolver group.

• Ensure that all tickets are closed accurately, whilst adhering to processes at all times.

• Participate in continuous improvement initiatives by proposing system and process improvements.

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications):

Conclusive Education & Experience:

• Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting

• Consistent record of 5-8 years in handling a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, critical thinking, relationship management and processes

• Solid grasp of procurement and general accounting practices

• Proficient in PSCM applications including ARIBA, SAP and Salesforce

• Direct process management experience including standard methodologies, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools

• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

• responsiveness and influence across various levels in the organisation

• Engaging and collective way of working

• Resilient and guide in working in worldly environment



• Be accountable for your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

• Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values partnership and collaborates to achieve results

• Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers

• Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital impressive self-service customer experiences

• Digital first - Applies creative high tech solutions to address problems

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.