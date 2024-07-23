Execution Senior Analyst, Helpdesk

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Overview:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have an adventurous ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive pioneering digital solutions and agile ways of working.

Key Accountabilities and challenges:

Handle all incoming calls/emails/tickets.

Resolve issues and bring up to the relevant channel if/when required; however, providing first level resolution is of utmost importance.

Deliver training in relation to S2P knowledge to users.

To perform a trend analysis on repeat calls/emails and provide ideas to eliminate the repeated calls/emails.



Collaborator Management:

Timely and relevant customer feedback and status update

Challenge current process and performance practices, proposing and delivering enhancements to process & KPI’s to meet the ongoing requirements of the GBS Leadership Team.



Due Diligence:

Conduct daily checks to avoid duplications in logging of calls, emails & tickets.

Check for accuracy of the details logged.

Analyse the contents of the tickets and assign it the relevant resolver group.

Ensure that all tickets are closed accurately, whilst adhering to processes at all times.



•Participate in continuous improvement initiatives by proposing system and process enhancements

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Qualifications, Competencies & Approach:

Education & Experience:

•Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field

•Minimum 5-8 years of experience handling a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, critical thinking, relationship management and processes

•Validated understanding of procurement and general accounting practices

•Proficient in PSCM applications including ARIBA, SAP and Salesforce

•Direct process management experience including standard methodologies, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools

•Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

•Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation

•Engaging and collaborating way of working

•Resilient and authority in working in dynamic environment

Approaches:

•Responsible for your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

•Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values partnership and collaborates to achieve key results

•Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of engaging, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of tech solutions to benefit customers

•Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer demands and delivers tech detailed self-service customer experiences

•Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to address problems

Key Competencies:

• Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and organisational change

• Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans

• Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state

• Digital Fluency - Optimally uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data

• Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a sophisticated problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information

• Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights

• Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and varied ways of engaging to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities

• Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the collaborator. Knows when and how to use the chain of command

• Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and address problems

• Relationship Management - Establishes and handles relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results

• Eye For Business - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently.

Opportunity to Join our bp Team!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

