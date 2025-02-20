Execution Senior Analyst, Helpdesk

Entity:Finance
End to end Procure to Pay Knowledge from Invoice processing to Payments & Sourcing to Pay.
Fix stuck payments and share timely status with Suppliers.
Handle all incoming calls/emails/tickets/Live chat.
Resolve issues and call out to the relevant channel if/when required; however, providing first level resolution is of utmost importance.
Coordinate with multiple Accounts Payable team, Buyers, Vendor Master, IT if required, to provide final resolution to the recipient.
Deliver training in relation to Ariba Usage to Supplier and Buyers.
Deliver training to suppliers for PO confirmation, service entry sheet and Invoice submission.
To perform a trend analysis on repeat calls/emails and provide ideas to eliminate the repeated calls/emails.
Timely and relevant customer feedback and status update.
Challenge current process and performance practices, proposing and delivering enhancements to process & KPI’s to meet the ongoing requirements of the GBS Leadership Team.
Conduct daily checks to avoid redundancies in logging of calls, emails & tickets.
Check for accuracy of the details logged.
Analyse the contents of the tickets and assign it the relevant resolver group.
Ensure that all tickets are closed accurately, whilst always adhering to processes.
Participate in continuous improvement initiatives by proposing system and process enhancements.
Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners.
Qualifications, Competencies & Approach:
Essential Education & Experience-
Approaches:
Be responsible for your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices.
Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities, and skills for the future; Values partnership and collaborates to achieve results.
Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes, and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers.
Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital detailed self-service customer experiences.
Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to address problems.
Key Competencies:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
