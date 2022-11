Execution Senior Analyst, Invoice Processing

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

Grade IResponsible for supporting Treasury accountabilities of financial risk management and optimal cash performance, using basic technical capabilities to assist in determining the consolidated daily cash position for BP and ensuring it can optimize the use of its funds on a daily basis.



Key Accountabilities and challenges



Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third-party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.



Perform timely and accurate recording of third-party supplier invoices into the ledgers according to relevant requirements

Monitor open and overdue invoices and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate stakeholders.

Gather, collate and analyse data as and when necessary, in order to prepare and maintain various reports as and when needed.

Regularly track and timely resolve outstanding invoices issues that have been raised, or further bring up to the necessary parties.

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close

Preparation of manual posting documents and posting against provisions.

Support MoC by embracing and effectively delivering in line with process changes

Ensure daily targets on invoice processing are met.

Reconcile the relevant system and journals and ensure that reviewed and processed and paid on time.

Handle the processing of invoices dropout from BOT process/ other automated channels

Support CI (continuous improvement) in AP operational processes, process simplification and compliance

Expectations

High level of familiarity with the systems used to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments processing. Payments reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

Invoices need to be processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines

Liaising with vendors and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting, or related field, or currently pursuing professional qualifications (e.g., ACCA, CPA, CIMA)

Minimum of 6-8 years of experience in general accounting, accounts payable and / or invoice processing operations.

Experience on tools – JDE, SAP, Ariba Guided Buying in payables and invoice processing

Good skill in using Excel

Mindsets

Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities, and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results

Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers

Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to solve problems

Key Competencies