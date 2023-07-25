Execution Senior Analyst, Invoice Processing

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working. We’re now ready to build a strong team for our new GBS centre. If you have a digital-first mindset and a passion for creating effortless customer experiences, you will thrive here. Put your aptitude for solving complex business challenges with innovative digital solutions to work, while ensuring that safe and ethical work practices are adhered to. Above all, you will be backed by a culture that encourages curiosity, creativity and collaboration. Let’s hear from you.

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Key Accountabilities and challenges

Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.



• Ensure accurate and timely delivery of payables services (i.e. invoice/ payment processing, report preparation, etc.)

• Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

• Enforce compliance with the Balance Sheet Integrity/ Reconciliation standard; accurate and timely reporting to Internal Control on ledgers for which the team is responsible.

• Work with relevant Internal Control team to maintain controls currently owned within the team and facilitate internal and external audit review

• Provide payables related advice and information as and when required.

• Implement best practices for the expense process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities.

• Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties.



Expectations

• High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly

• There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments and invoice processing. Payments and invoices processed to be reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy



• Invoices need to be indexed, processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines

• Liaising with vendors and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams

• Supporting team members who are servicing different vendors in various geographical locations and using different systems

• Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners



Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset

Essential Education & Experience

• Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field

• Currently pursuing professional qualifications (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA) as added advantage

• 5-8 years of experience in general accounting, invoice processing and/ or payables operations.

• Experience on tools – JDE, SAP, Ariba Guided Buying in payables and invoice processing

• Advanced skills in Excel



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



