Execution Senior Analyst, Invoice Processing

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third party supplier invoices while ensuring

adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.

· Perform timely and accurate recording of third party supplier invoices into the ledgers according to relevant

requirements

· Monitor open and overdue invoices and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate stakeholders.

· Gather, collate and analyse data as and when necessary in order to prepare and maintain various reports as and when

needed.

· Regularly track and timely resolve outstanding invoices issues that have been raised, or further bring up to the

necessary parties.

· Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close

· Preparation of manual posting documents and posting against provisions.

· Support MoC by embracing and effectively delivering in line with process changes

· Ensure daily targets on invoice processing are met.

· Reconcile the relevant system and journals, and ensure that reviewed and processed and paid on time.

· Handle the processing of invoices dropout from BOT process/ other automated channels

· Support CI (continuous improvement) in AP operational processes, process simplification and compliance.

· .

Expectations

· High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it

balances correctly.

· There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments processing. Payments

reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

· Invoices need to be processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines.

· Liaising with vendors and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous

coordination between teams.

· Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

4. Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset

Essential Education & Experience

· Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting, or related field, or currently pursuing professional qualifications

· Minimum of 3years of experience in general accounting, accounts payable and / or invoice processing operations.

· Experience on tools – JDE, SAP, Ariba Guided Buying in payables and invoice processing

· Good skill in using Excel