Execution Senior Analyst, Invoice Processing

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Grade IResponsible for providing elemental procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities under supervision, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third-party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.

Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third-party supplier.

Invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service,

operational excellence and compliance.

• Invoices need to be indexed, processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight

deadlines

• Manage more complex & unique portfolio/countries for a O&G business with challenging and

constantly changing requirements and demands.

• Establish & manage relationships with stakeholders of different levels of seniority.

• Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the

necessary parties, complete incident root cause analysis and action closures.

• Provide invoice processing related advice and information to staff across the GBS and its Business

Partners as and when required. The role is expected to provide extensive & value-added analysis with proposal & recommendations.

• Implement best practices for the invoice processing process and proactively identify, propose and

implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

• There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments and invoice

processing. Payments and invoices processed to be reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and

4. Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in finance, Accounting, or related field, or currently pursuing professional qualifications.

Minimum of 5- 8 years of experience in general accounting, accounts payable and / or invoice processing operations.

Experience on tools – JDE, SAP, Ariba Guided Buying in payables and invoice processing.

Good skill in using Excel.

Required Skills

• SAP ERP proficiency would be added advantage.

• Hands on experience of MS Excel & Outlook.

• Good command over English language - verbal and written



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.