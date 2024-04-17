Execution Senior Analyst, Invoice Processing

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Accountabilities and challenges

Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.

Ensure accurate and timely delivery of payment processing services.

Handle and coordinate the reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Implement compliance with the Balance Sheet Integrity/ Reconciliation standard; accurate and timely reporting to Internal Control on ledgers for which the team is responsible.

Work with relevant Internal Control team to keep controls currently owned within the team and facilitate internal and external audit review

Provide payables related advice and information as and when required.

Implement standard methodologies for the expense process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes.

Regularly supervise and resolve outstanding issues that have been sophisticated, or further advance to the vital parties.

Transaction Resolution:

Review and analyze open items, including invoices, credit memos, and payments, to identify discrepancies and resolve outstanding issues.

Investigate root causes of open items and collaborate with internal customers to address underlying issues and prevent recurrence.

Ensure that all transactions are accurately recorded and properly documented in accordance with company policies and accounting standards.

Data Analysis and Reporting:

Perform data analysis to identify trends, patterns, and anomalies in open items' status, aging, and resolution rates.

Prepare regular reports and dashboards summarizing open items activities, key metrics, and performance indicators for management review.

Provide insights and recommendations based on data analysis to improve processes and enhance efficiency in open items management.

Expectations

High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

Thorough knowledge in payment processing.

There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments processing. Payments reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

Invoices need to be processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines.

Collaborating closely with vendors and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring thorough coordination between teams.

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Crucial Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field.

Demonstrated ability in general accounting and/ or payables operation

8 Years of Experience.

Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values partnership and collaborates to achieve results

Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers

Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital flawless self-service customer experiences

Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to solve problems

Key Competencies

Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and organisational change

Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans

Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state

Digital Fluency - Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data

Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a sophisticated problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends sophisticated complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information

Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights

Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new insights, projects and opportunities

Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the collaborator. Knows when and how to use the chain of command

Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems

Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results

Eye For Business - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

