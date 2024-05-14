Execution Senior Analyst, Invoice Processing

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

What you will deliver:

Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.



• Ensure accurate and timely delivery of payables services (i.e. invoice/ payment processing, report

preparation, etc.)

• Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any

discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

• Enforce compliance with the Balance Sheet Integrity/ Reconciliation standard; accurate and timely

reporting to Internal Control on ledgers for which the team is responsible.

• Work with relevant Internal Control team to maintain controls currently owned within the team and

facilitate internal and external audit review

• Provide payables related advice and information as and when required.

• Implement best practices for the expense process and proactively identify, propose and implement

continuous improvement opportunities.

• Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the

necessary parties.



Expectations

• High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system

to ensure it balances correctly

• There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments and invoice

processing. Payments and invoices processed to be reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and

accuracy

• Invoices need to be indexed, processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight

deadlines

• Liaising with vendors and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages

requiring rigorous coordination between teams

• Supporting team members who are servicing different vendors in various geographical locations and

using different systems

• Working hours (US shift) to support Business Partners

ssential Education & Experience

• Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field

• Currently pursuing professional qualifications (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA) as added advantage

• 5-8 years of experience in general accounting, invoice processing and/ or payables operations.

• Experience on tools – JDE, SAP, Ariba Guided Buying in payables and invoice processing

• Advanced skills in Excel



Mindsets

• Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to

improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

• Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values teamwork and

collaborates to achieve results

• Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the

delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers

• Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self

service customer experiences

• Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to solve problems



Key Competencies

• Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem

resolution and change management

• Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation

opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans

• Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from

the present to the desired state

• Digital Fluency - Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for

operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital

data

• Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts

using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps

interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges

assumptions and reliability of acquired information

• Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety

of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions

and derive insights

• Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital

technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities

• Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes,

and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to

the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command

• Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely

way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems

• Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business

partners to achieve results

• Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more

efficiently



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.