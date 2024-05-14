Execution Senior Analyst, Invoice Processing

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
What you will deliver:
Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.
• Ensure accurate and timely delivery of payables services (i.e. invoice/ payment processing, report
preparation, etc.)
• Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any
discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.
• Enforce compliance with the Balance Sheet Integrity/ Reconciliation standard; accurate and timely
reporting to Internal Control on ledgers for which the team is responsible.
• Work with relevant Internal Control team to maintain controls currently owned within the team and
facilitate internal and external audit review
• Provide payables related advice and information as and when required.
• Implement best practices for the expense process and proactively identify, propose and implement
continuous improvement opportunities.
• Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the
necessary parties.
Expectations
• High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system
to ensure it balances correctly
• There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments and invoice
processing. Payments and invoices processed to be reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and
accuracy
• Invoices need to be indexed, processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight
deadlines
• Liaising with vendors and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages
requiring rigorous coordination between teams
• Supporting team members who are servicing different vendors in various geographical locations and
using different systems
• Working hours (US shift) to support Business Partners
ssential Education & Experience
• Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field
• Currently pursuing professional qualifications (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA) as added advantage
• 5-8 years of experience in general accounting, invoice processing and/ or payables operations.
• Experience on tools – JDE, SAP, Ariba Guided Buying in payables and invoice processing
• Advanced skills in Excel
Mindsets
• Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to
improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices
• Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values teamwork and
collaborates to achieve results
• Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the
delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers
• Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self
service customer experiences
• Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to solve problems
Key Competencies
• Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem
resolution and change management
• Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation
opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans
• Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from
the present to the desired state
• Digital Fluency - Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for
operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital
data
• Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts
using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps
interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges
assumptions and reliability of acquired information
• Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety
of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions
and derive insights
• Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital
technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities
• Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes,
and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to
the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command
• Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely
way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems
• Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business
partners to achieve results
• Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more
efficiently
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 3 more}
Skills:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.