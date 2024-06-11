Execution Senior Analyst, Invoice Processing

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Crafting a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) center in Pune, India is here to do –put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the world. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance, and customer service, the GBS center will drive innovative digital solutions and agile ways of working.
We're now ready to build a strong team for our new GBS center. If you have a digital-first approach and a passion for creating effortless customer experiences, you will thrive here. Put your interest in solving complex business challenges with innovative digital solutions to work, while ensuring that safe and ethical work practices are adhered to. Above all, you will be backed by a culture that encourages curiosity, creativity, and partnership.
Key Accountabilities
Expectations
High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.
There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments and invoice processing. Payments and invoices processed to be reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.
Essential Education & Experience
Key Competencies
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analytical Thinking, Analytical Thinking, Asset and project finance, Banking Relationships, Banking solutions, Cash, debt and liquidity forecasting, Claims Management, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Corporate Finance, Corporate structure and group funding architecture, Credit rating management, Curiosity, Debt Capital Markets, Decision Making, Defined benefit pension schemes fund management, Defined contribution pension schemes investment strategy, Digital Automation, Digital cybersecurity, Digital fluency, Equity Capital Markets, Ethical judgement, Financial framework management, Identification and quantification of insurable risk {+ 14 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.