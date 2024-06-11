Execution Senior Analyst, Invoice Processing

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Crafting a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) center in Pune, India is here to do –put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the world. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance, and customer service, the GBS center will drive innovative digital solutions and agile ways of working.

We're now ready to build a strong team for our new GBS center. If you have a digital-first approach and a passion for creating effortless customer experiences, you will thrive here. Put your interest in solving complex business challenges with innovative digital solutions to work, while ensuring that safe and ethical work practices are adhered to. Above all, you will be backed by a culture that encourages curiosity, creativity, and partnership. ​

Key Accountabilities

Ensure accurate and timely delivery of payables services (i.e. invoice/ payment processing, report preparation, etc.

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Enforce compliance with the Balance Sheet Integrity/ Reconciliation standard; accurate and timely reporting to Internal Control on ledgers for which the team is responsible.

Work with relevant Internal Control team to maintain controls currently owned within the team and facilitate internal and external audit review.

Provide payables related advice and information as and when required.

Regularly supervise and resolve outstanding issues that have been escalated, or further raise to the necessary parties

Expectations

High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments and invoice processing. Payments and invoices processed to be reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field

Currently pursuing professional qualifications (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA) as added advantage

5-8years of experience in general accounting, invoice processing and/ or payables operations.

Experience on tools –JDE, SAP, Ariba Guided Buying in payables and invoice processing.

Advanced skills in Excel

Key Competencies

Operational Excellence-Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management.

Risk Management -Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans.

Change Management -Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state

Digital Fluency-Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data.

Analytical Thinking -Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information.

Decision Making–Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions.

Problem Solving-Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems

Relationship Management-Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Analytical Thinking, Asset and project finance, Banking Relationships, Banking solutions, Cash, debt and liquidity forecasting, Claims Management, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Corporate Finance, Corporate structure and group funding architecture, Credit rating management, Curiosity, Debt Capital Markets, Decision Making, Defined benefit pension schemes fund management, Defined contribution pension schemes investment strategy, Digital Automation, Digital cybersecurity, Digital fluency, Equity Capital Markets, Ethical judgement, Financial framework management, Identification and quantification of insurable risk {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.