Execution Senior Analyst, Invoice Processing

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In México, we operate BP’s Finance Business & Technology Center, an integral part of BP. Our team is driven by a shared purpose to tackle today’s pressing global challenges. Guided by our values, we aim to meet the world’s increasing energy demands while reducing carbon emissions. Our México City offices provide solutions across BP, including customer service, finance, accounting, reporting, and other enabling functions. Join our team and develop your career in a dynamic and forward-thinking environment!



This position is located in Santa Fe, Mexico City, Mexico.



Accountabilities



• Ensure accurate and timely recording and payment of all third-party supplier invoices, adhering to policies and procedures to deliver exceptional service, operational excellence, and compliance.

• Manage and execute payables processes, including invoice and payment processing, and report preparation. Providing expert guidance and ensuring seamless communication with stakeholders.

• Identify, implement process and continuously seek improvement opportunities and best practices to enhance efficiency and strengthen controls within accounts payable operations and expense management.

• Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of relevant systems, ensuring discrepancies are investigated and resolved promptly.

• Support the month-end reconciliation process by preparing and delivering necessary documentation.

• Enforce compliance with Balance Sheet Integrity/Reconciliation standards and provide accurate and timely reporting to Internal Control.

• Collaborate with Internal Control teams to maintain robust financial controls and support internal and external audit reviews.

• Monitor and resolve outstanding issues promptly, escalating as necessary to ensure resolution.

Job requirements



• Bachelor’s degree in finance, Accounting, or a related field, or a Diploma holder pursuing professional qualifications (e.g., ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

• Minimum of 5 years of experience in accounts payable, invoice processing, or general accounting.

• Strong expertise in ERP tools such as JDE, SAP, and Ariba Guided Buying for payables and invoice processing.

• Deep knowledge of financial systems used for invoice processing, reconciliation, and payment management to ensure accuracy and compliance.

• Ability to process and verify invoices accurately and within tight deadlines, working with vendors and colleagues across different time zones and languages.

• Solid understanding of accounts payable processes, including financial controls, compliance requirements, and best practices for optimizing payables operations.

• Advanced Excel skills for data analysis and reporting.

• Intermediate English level, both verbal and written.

• Portuguese is desirable.

• Proactive problem-solving skills with a strong focus on process improvement and operational efficiency.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp's recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.