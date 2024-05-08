Execution Senior Analyst, Order Management

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Responsible to procure goods or services from designated supply sources for requirements generated by BP operations.

The Buyer plays the key role in the procurement process that involves timely creation of Purchase Orders (POs) from approved requisitions, as well as the associated follow-on activities related PO acceptance, tracking, change, and close.

Key activities include:

Inspect incoming requisitions for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or referring them when appropriate.

Assign sources of supply in accordance with category mentorship or other relevant sourcing instructions

Issue, as needed, Requests for Quote to acquire pricing, delivery and other commercial terms

Engage BP partners –e.g. requestors, sourcing specialist etc, to finalize the purchase decision

Generate Purchase Order and confirming acceptance by the supplier

Resolve operational issues with the suppliers, sourcing specialist and requestor related to the quality, delivery or receipt of good / services, invoice payment, return of materials, etc.

Handle required changes to PO and closure of the PO

Working hours US shift (18:00-03:00 IST) to support Business Partners

Qualifications, Proficiencies & Mentality

Crucial Education & Experience Order Management Senior Analyst

Bachelor’s degree in management, Business, Engineering, Finance, Accounting, or related field

7-8 years of Validated experience in core procurement, buying.

Strong knowledge of procurement practices with understanding of accounts payable practices

Proficient in PSCM applications including ARIBA, SAP and Salesforce Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multifaceted environment ​



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

