Execution Senior Analyst, Order Management

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Mexico City – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive innovative digital solutions and agile ways of working.

The role is responsible to procure goods or services from designated sources of supply for requirements generated by bp operations. The role plays the key role in the procurement process that involves timely creation of Purchase Orders (POs) from approved requisitions, as well as the associated follow on activities related PO acceptance, tracking, change, and close.

Key accountabilities:

Handle end-to-end the order management process: order capturing, tracking, and fulfilling customer orders

Review incoming requisitions for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or referring them when appropriate

Assign sources of supply in accordance with category guidance or other relevant sourcing instructions

Issue, as needed, Requests for Quote to obtain pricing, delivery and other commercial terms

Engage bp stakeholders – e.g. requestors, sourcing specialist etc. to finalize the purchase decision

Generate Purchase Orders and confirming the acceptance by the supplier

Resolve operational issues with the suppliers, sourcing specialists and requestors related to the quality, delivery or receipt of good / services, invoice payment, return of materials, etc.

Handle required changes to POs and closure of the POs

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, or any related field

3 to 5 years of experience in finance positions, knowledge in order management, procurement and/or buying will be phenomenal!

Understanding of procurement/order management processes and accounts payable practices

Proficient Excel, SAP and Salesforce

Basic to intermediate English proficiency

Additional Criteria

Great sense of urgency, organization, and prioritization skills

Experience working cross culturally and in large/multinational companies is desirable

Positive relationship management and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships with diverse customers and stakeholders

Strong analytical, problem solving, and attention to detail skills

Phenomenal teammate attitude with talent to interact at all levels

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, Analytical Thinking, Finance, Order Management, Procurement, Purchase Order Management, Purchase Orders, SAP Financial System



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.