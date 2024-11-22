Site traffic information and cookies

Execution Senior Analyst, Order Management

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ088122
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Description:

Overview:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have an aggressive ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world  get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that  makes  the best  use of its resources is a critical  part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising  capabilities  in data,  procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive pioneering digital solutions  and  agile ways of working.
 
Key Accountabilities and challenges:
Responsible to  procure goods or services from designated sources of supply for requirements generated by BP operations. The Buyer plays the key role in the procurement process that involves timely  creation of  Purchase Orders (POs) from approved requisitions,  as well  as the associated  follow on activities  related PO acceptance, tracking, change, and close.

Key activities include:  
•Inspect incoming requisitions  for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or referring them when appropriate.
•Assign sources of supply in accordance with category guidance or other relevant sourcing instructions  
•Issue, as needed, Requests for Quote to obtain  pricing, delivery and other commercial terms.
•Engage BP collaborators – e.g. requestors, sourcing specialist etc., to finalize the purchase decision.
•Generate Purchase Order and confirming acceptance by the supplier. 
•Resolve operational  issues with  the suppliers, sourcing specialist and requestor related to the quality, delivery or receipt of good/services, invoice payment, return of materials, etc.  
•Run required changes to PO and closure of the PO  

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US  shift)  to support  Business Partners  
 
Qualifications, Competencies & Approach :
Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Engineering, Finance, Accounting, or related field.
Minimum 4-6 years of experience order management and buying. 
Strong knowledge of procurement practices with understanding of accounts payable practices.
Proficient in PSCM applications  including ARIBA, SAP and  Salesforce. 
Experience of working cross culturally and in an international  environment 
Engaging  and collaborative way of working.
Resilient and authority in working in complex environment.
Experience in using ERP, good  skills in Excel.
 
Approaches:
Lead your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to  improve and digitize  process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices  
Think big - Actively builds  own knowledge,  capabilities  and skills  for the future; Values partnership  and collaborates to achieve results 
Be curious - Willing to  suggest  new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement  of digital solutions to benefit customers 
Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless  self -service customer experiences
Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to solve problems.
 
Key Competencies:
Operational Completion - Has  a sound  understanding  of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution  and change management   
Risk Management  - Identifies external and internal factors that  impact  risk and mitigation  opportunities. Identifies potential  new or emerging risks  / threats and implements mitigation plans  
Change Management -  Builds energy around a change using  a systematic  approach to transition  from the present to the desired state 
Digital  Fluency - Optimally uses  digital  guidance, tools,  methodologies,  and security measures for operating as a digital  business. Uses  digital  tools  to collaborate,  prioritize,  plan and  reflect on digital data.  
Analytical Thinking  - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using  logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses  relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within  a  complex problem or situation. Challenges  assumptions  and reliability  of acquired information.  
Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and  derive insights.  
Innovation - Adapts  existing  processes, methods and  ways  of working  to drive efficiency. Uses digital  technologies to develop new insights, projects and  opportunities. 
Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options  and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies  short term  customer needs and communicates  benefits  to the collaborator. Knows  when and how to use the chain of command. 
Problem Solving - Evaluates  and prioritises problems for own  area. Resolves problems  in a timely  way,  using  a combination  of  logic and experience to make decisions and address problems  
Relationship Management - Establishes and handles relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results. 
Eye For Business - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently.

Come, join our bp team!


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

