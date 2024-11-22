Execution Senior Analyst, Order Management

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Overview:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have an aggressive ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive pioneering digital solutions and agile ways of working.



Key Accountabilities and challenges:

Responsible to procure goods or services from designated sources of supply for requirements generated by BP operations. The Buyer plays the key role in the procurement process that involves timely creation of Purchase Orders (POs) from approved requisitions, as well as the associated follow on activities related PO acceptance, tracking, change, and close.

Key activities include:

•Inspect incoming requisitions for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or referring them when appropriate.

•Assign sources of supply in accordance with category guidance or other relevant sourcing instructions

•Issue, as needed, Requests for Quote to obtain pricing, delivery and other commercial terms.

•Engage BP collaborators – e.g. requestors, sourcing specialist etc., to finalize the purchase decision.

•Generate Purchase Order and confirming acceptance by the supplier.

•Resolve operational issues with the suppliers, sourcing specialist and requestor related to the quality, delivery or receipt of good/services, invoice payment, return of materials, etc.

•Run required changes to PO and closure of the PO

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners



Qualifications, Competencies & Approach :

Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Engineering, Finance, Accounting, or related field.

Minimum 4-6 years of experience order management and buying.

Strong knowledge of procurement practices with understanding of accounts payable practices.

Proficient in PSCM applications including ARIBA, SAP and Salesforce.

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Engaging and collaborative way of working.

Resilient and authority in working in complex environment.

Experience in using ERP, good skills in Excel.



Approaches:

Lead your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values partnership and collaborates to achieve results

Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers

Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self -service customer experiences

Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to solve problems.



Key Competencies:

Operational Completion - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management

Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans

Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state

Digital Fluency - Optimally uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, prioritize, plan and reflect on digital data.

Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information.

Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights.

Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new insights, projects and opportunities.

Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the collaborator. Knows when and how to use the chain of command.

Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and address problems

Relationship Management - Establishes and handles relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results.

Eye For Business - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently.

Come, join our bp team!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.