Execution Senior Analyst, Payments

Job summary

Overview

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.



Key Accountabilities and Expectations

Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.



• Ensure accurate and timely delivery of payment processing services.

• Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

• Work with relevant Internal Control team to maintain controls currently owned within the team and facilitate internal and external audit review

• Provide payables related advice and information as and when required.

• Implement best practices for the expense process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes.

• Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties.

Expectations

• High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

• Thorough knowledge in payment processing.

• There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments processing. Payments reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

• Invoices need to be processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines.

• Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners



Essential Education & Experience

• Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field.

• Minimum of 5 - 8 years of experience in general accounting and/ or payables operations









