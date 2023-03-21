Execution Senior Analyst, Payments

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.



This position will be located in Santa Fe, Mexico City, Mexico. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.



Key Accountabilities

Accountable for ensuring all invoices are approved appropriately and paid on time, and resolves less complex issues as and when necessary while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Perform prompt and accurate recording of payments in the ledgers in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

Reconcile the relevant system and journals, and ensure that all invoices are approved appropriately and paid on time.

Monitor open items in the Cash in Transit accounts and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate stakeholders.

Gather, collate and analyses data as and when necessary in order to prepare and maintain various reports as and when needed.

Regularly track and timely resolve outstanding payment issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties.

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

Payments and invoices processed to be reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy to safeguard the company from financial and reputational risk.

High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the Payables system to ensure it balances correctly.

Liaising with vendors and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field, or Diploma holder who is currently pursuing professional qualifications (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Minimum of 3- 5 years of experience in general accounting , treasury and accounts payables operations. Experience on tools – JDE, SAP, Ariba Guided Buying in payables and invoice processing is an added advantage

Good skills in using Excel

English fluency, verbal and written intermediate level desired.

Portuguese Intermediate - Basic (Desirable)

