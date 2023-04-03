Execution Senior Analyst, Payments

Job summary

Responsible for providing elemental procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities under supervision, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.

• Ensure accurate and timely delivery of payables services (i.e. invoice/ payment processing, report preparation, etc.)

• Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

• Enforce compliance with the Balance Sheet Integrity/ Reconciliation standard; accurate and timely reporting to Internal Control on ledgers for which the team is responsible.

• Work with relevant Internal Control team to maintain controls currently owned within the team and facilitate internal and external audit review

• Provide payables related advice and information as and when required.

• Implement best practices for the expense process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes.

• Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties.

Expectations

• High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

• There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments processing. Payments reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

• Invoices need to be processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines.

• Liaising with vendors and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

• Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners



Essential Education & Experience

• Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field.

• Minimum of 3-4 years of experience in general accounting and/ or payables operations

• Strong knowledge and understanding of accounts payable practices



• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment • Engaging and collaborative way of working



