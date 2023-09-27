Execution Senior Analyst, Payments

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Grade I 4 Responsible for providing elemental procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities under supervision, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities and Expectations



Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.



Ensure accurate and timely delivery of payment processing services.

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Work with relevant Internal Control team to maintain controls currently owned within the team and facilitate internal and external audit review

Provide payables related advice and information as and when required.

Implement best practices for the expense process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties.

Expectations

High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

Thorough knowledge in payment processing.

There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments processing. Payments reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

Invoices need to be processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines.

Liaising with vendors and colleagues in different time zones

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners.



Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field.

Minimum of 4-6 years of experience in general accounting and/ or payables operations



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.