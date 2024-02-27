Execution Senior Analyst, Payments

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures.

Ensure accurate delivery of payment processing services.

Lead and coordinate the reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies.

Work with relevant Internal Control team to retain controls currently owned within the team and facilitate internal and external audit review

Provide payables related information as and when required.

Implement standard methodologies for the expense process and strategically identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes.

Regularly lead and resolve outstanding issues that have been intensified, or further increase to the relevant parties.

Expectations

High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it stabilizes accurately.

Detailed knowledge in payment processing.

There is a high financial and reputational uncertainty involved in timely and accurate payments processing. Payments reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness.

Invoices need to be processed and verified in an accurate manner within tight targets

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Education

Graduation in Finance, Accounting

Minimum of 5 years shown experience in general accounting and/ or payables operations



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.