Execution Senior Analyst, Pricebook

Grade IResponsible for providing elemental procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities under supervision, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.
Key Accountabilities
Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely delivery of new pricebook and maintenance of existing pricebook of all contracts while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.