Execution Senior Analyst, Pricebook

Job summary

Grade IResponsible for providing elemental procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities under supervision, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Key Accountabilities



Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely delivery of new pricebook and maintenance of existing pricebook of all contracts while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.



• Ensure accurate and timely delivery of pricebook services (i.e. new and maintenance of existing, pricebook project work, report preparation, etc.)

• Enforce compliance with the reconciliation standard; accurate and timely reporting to Internal Control on gaps for which the team is responsible.

• Provide pricebook related advice and information as and when required.

• Implement best practices for the pricebook process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities.

• Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties.



Expectations

• Completing the day to day work activities assigned and ensuring the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload.

• High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

• There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate pricebook processing. Pricebook reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

• Pricebook need to be processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines.

• Liaising with bp partners and colleagues in different time zones requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

• Supporting team members who are servicing different bp partners in various geographical locations and using different systems.

• Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners



Essential Education & Experience

• Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field, or Diploma holder

• Minimum of 7 to 9 years of experience in pricebook / catalogue activity

• Experience in using ERP – Ariba and SAP and good excel skills will be an added advantage

• Good oral and written communication skills in English



