Execution Senior Analyst, Pricebook

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Accountable for ensuring accurate, timely delivery of new pricebook and maintenance of existing pricebook of all contracts while ensuring alignment to policies and procedures in the drive for outstanding service, operational excellence and compliance.

Ensure accurate, timely process of pricebook services. Pricebook project work, report preparation, etc.

Implement policies with the reconciliation standard; timely reporting to Internal on gaps for which the team is accountable

Provide pricebook related advice and information as and when required.

Implement standard methodologies for the pricebook process and strategically identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities.

Regularly handle and resolve outstanding issues.

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners.

Qualifications

Graduation in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting.

Consistent track record of 6 years of expertise in pricebook

Experience in using ERP – Ariba and SAP and good excel skills will be an added advantage



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.