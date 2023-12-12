Execution Senior Analyst, Receipt Management

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Grade I 4Responsible for providing elemental procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities under supervision, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Accountable for accurate and timely transactional input validation and data entry from an invoice or service receiving document, such as a field ticket or timesheet, into an online Service Entry Sheet (SES) document in BP’s SAP ERP Backbone solution. Once accepted by BP, the SES provides confirmation of the services that have been performed by a supplier. The Service Entry Sheet Releaser verifies the acceptability of an SES thoroughly and then forwards it to the responsible business User for acceptance. Under certain process guidelines, the Service Entry Sheet Releaser may accept (release) the SES on the responsible user’s behalf.

Validate the invoice against supporting documentation, e.g., field tickets, timesheets, etc., and create entry into SAP per defined process.

Validate BP Purchase Order or Contract line items and record each service as an SES line item.

Validate and record quantities of each service received for each SES line item.

Reject invoice in case of clear discrepancy with accurate business reasoning.

Release the SES in the workflow for acceptance by BP.

Ensure daily transactional processing targets and KPI are met.

Timely exception resolution and escalation as per the process guidelines.

If exceptions are found, clearly document reasons and refer them to the appropriate responsible party, e.g., PO Buyer and Accounts Payable team for resolution.

Utilizes standard agreements and complies with established purchase-to-pay processes.

Validate the invoices received from suppliers against the backup documentation provided,

ensure appropriate authorizations (signatures, e-mails) exist on the backup documentation.

Identify and log materials/services/personnel on the invoice that do not have adequate or no backup documentation.

Based on established business rules for certain businesses, perform the SES release on invoices which match established criteria

Work closely with the business stakeholders to make the business users approves the SES and follow-up in case of delays in securing approval.



Expectations

High level of familiarity with the systems used to maintain and reconcile the relevant processes to ensure it balances correctly.

There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate SES creations and releasing. SES released and invoices verified to be reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

SES to be created and verified in an accurate and timely manner within strict deadlines.

Liaising with stakeholders, colleagues, and vendors in different global time zones and potentially in different languages, requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Working hours (Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners.



Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field.

Minimum of 4 to 6 years of experience in Procurement operations and SES or GR operations

Strong knowledge of SES or GR Operations with good understanding of procurement and accounts payable practices

Experience of working cross culturally and in a Global environment

Knowledge to use of software applications like SAP, SRM and salesforce is an added advantage.

Demonstrates basic understanding of overall Procure to Pay processes.

Good command in MS office suite like outlook, teams, excel and word.

Key Competencies

Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management.

Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans.

Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state in the processes.

Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information.

Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including data awareness, business risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights.

Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently.

Continuous improvement – Carries continuous improvement mindset and look at the process from opportunities perspective and accordingly work towards continuous improvement within the processes.

Mindsets

Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices.

Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities, and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve desired team results.

Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes, and innovative solutions to known problems.

Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self-service customer experiences.

Digital mindset – Carries digital mindset and think towards creative digital solutions to solve problems.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.