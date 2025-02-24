Execution Senior Analyst Receipt Management

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big, sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our extraordinary team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career.

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Accountable to ensure accurate and timely Purchase Order (PO) creation, change, acceptance, close, invoice resolution and proactive monitoring of all buying transactions while adhering to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence, and compliance.

Support service delivery as an individual contributor that drives effective PO Creations and other buying activities, including invoice issue resolution resulting in payment to BP suppliers and performance management.

Responsible to procure goods or services from designated sources of supply for requirements generated by BP operations. The Buyer plays the key role in the procurement process that involves timely creation of Purchase Orders (POs) from approved requisitions, as well as the associated follow-on activities related PO acceptance, tracking, change, and close. Key activities include: Inspect incoming requisitions for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or referring them when appropriate. Maintain category guidance or other relevant sourcing instructions updated and liaison with Category teams Issue, as needed, Requests for Quote to obtain pricing, delivery and other commercial terms Engage BP collaborators – e.g. requestors, sourcing specialist, material coordinator, operations engineers, inventory teams, suppliers, technical teams and squad members for various functions to finalize the purchase decision Single point of contact between Business Procurement Team and Global Business Services Teams, act as GBS Procurement coordinator with Business Procurement sustain tag. Supervise and approve Purchase Order, perform quality checks, ensure maintenance requirements are driven and expedited timely. Resolve operational issues with the suppliers, sourcing specialist and requestor related to the quality, delivery or receipt of good / services, invoice payment, return of materials, etc. Handle business asset calls, work and close action assigned Strong operational management experience

Manage unique portfolio/countries for a fluid business with challenging and constantly evolving requirements and demands.

Provide end to end proactive monitoring and management of transactional pipeline to ensure workload prioritization drives better user experience and on timely PO creation and issue resolution.

Manage and coordinate the PO changes and proactive resolution and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected timely and proactively.

Provide Order Management related advice and information to staff across the GBS and its Business Partners as and when required. The role is expected to provide extensive and valuable analysis with proposal and recommendations.

Support Squads to implement timely and innovative improvements in existing processes delivering better value and experience.

Inspire, coach, and partner with business partners and 3rd party vendors to deliver outcomes whilst ensuring an inclusive culture.

Resolve issues that are raised by the team.

Ensure compliance to relevant policies that may differ from country to country whenever possible, failing which may result in a negative impact on bp.

Expectations

Managing the day-to-day work activities, including providing support to team members, and ensuring the vital skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and sophisticated workload.

High level of familiarity with the systems used to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

Purchase orders created are of high monetary value; therefore, a high attention to detail is required to ensure complete processing accuracy.

Purchase orders created reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy to safeguard the company from financial and reputational risk.

Maintain good relationships with external collaborators to facilitate service delivery excellence.

Collaborating closely with multiple internal and external collaborators in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring meticulous coordination between teams.

Managing team members who are servicing different vendors in various geographical locations and using different systems.

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation.

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment.

Working hours UK shift (12:30PM to 09:30PM) to support Business Partners

Qualifications, Competencies -

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in management, Business, Engineering, Finance, Accounting, or related field

Certification in CPSM/CIPS/CPM or equivalent is an added advantage.

Minimum 8-10 years of relevant procurement experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, critical thinking, relationship management and processes.

Strong understanding of procurement and general accounting practices with detailed knowledge of accounts payable practices

Proficient in PSCM applications including SRM/SAP, ARIBA, and Salesforce

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Experience in using ERP, advanced skills in Excel.

Excellent English verbal and written communication



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.