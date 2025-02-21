Execution Senior Analyst Shopping Cart Creation

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career.

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Accountable for accurate and timely transactional input validation and data entry from an invoice or service receiving document, such as a field ticket or timesheet, into an online Service Entry Sheet (SES) document in BP’s SAP ERP Backbone solution. Once accepted by BP, the SES provides confirmation of the services that have been performed by a supplier. The Service Entry Sheet Releaser verifies the acceptability of an SES thoroughly and then forwards it to the responsible business User for acceptance. Under certain process guidelines, the Service Entry Sheet Releaser may accept (release) the SES on the responsible user’s behalf.

Basic activities involved in an SES Creation and Release includes:

Validate the invoice against supporting documentation, e.g., field tickets, timesheets, etc., and create entry into SAP per defined process.

Validate BP Purchase Order or Contract line items and record each service as an SES line item.

Validate and record quantities of each service received for each SES line item.

Reject invoice in case of clear discrepancy with accurate business reasoning.

Release the SES in the workflow for acceptance by BP.

Ensure daily transactional processing targets and important metric are met.

Timely exception resolution and customer concern as per the process guidelines.

If exceptions are found, clearly document reasons and refer them to the appropriate responsible party, e.g., PO Buyer and Accounts Payable team for resolution.

Uses standard agreements and aligns with established purchase-to-pay processes.

Validate the invoices received from suppliers against the backup documentation provided,

ensure appropriate authorizations (signatures, e-mails) exist on the backup documentation.

Identify and log materials/services/personnel on the invoice that do not have adequate or no backup documentation.

Based on established business rules for certain businesses, perform the SES release on invoices which match established criteria

Work closely with the business collaborators to make the business users approves the SES and follow-up in case of delays in securing approval.

Expectations

High level of familiarity with the systems used to maintain and reconcile the relevant processes to ensure it balances correctly.

There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate SES creations and releasing. SES released and invoices verified to be reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

SES to be created and verified in an accurate and timely manner within strict deadlines.

Liaising with collaborators, colleagues, and vendors in different global time zones and potentially in different languages, requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Working hours (Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners.

Qualifications, Competencies -

Bachelor’s degree in management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field with 4-6 years of experience in Procurement operations and SES or GR operations

Strong knowledge of SES or GR Operations with good understanding of procurement and accounts payable practices

Experience of working cross culturally and in a Global environment

Knowledge to use of software applications like SAP, SRM and salesforce is an added advantage.

Demonstrates basic understanding of overall Procure to Pay processes.

Good command in MS office suite like outlook, teams, excel and word.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.