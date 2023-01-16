Execution Senior Analyst, myExpenses

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

Grade IResponsible for providing elemental procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities under supervision, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Key Accountabilities and challenges



Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and resolution of all employees while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.



Ensure accurate and timely resolution to employee expenses

Reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected

Enforce compliance with the policies and procedures; accurate and timely reporting to myExpense team lead on gaps for which the team is responsible

Provide myExpenses related advice and information as and when required

Implement best practices for the expense process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes

Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties

Expectations

High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly

Ensure accurate solutions are provided to employee query. Solutions reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy

Issues to be resolved and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines

Liaising with vendors (bank) and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field, or Diploma holder

Minimum of 4 to 6 years of experience in employee expenses, general accounting and accounts payable operations

Experience in using ERP / tools like concur, SNOW, good skills in Excel is an added advantage

Mindsets

Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results

Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers

Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Key Competencies