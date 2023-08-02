Execution Senior Analyst, myExpenses

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Grade I 4 Responsible for providing elemental procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities under supervision, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and resolution of all employees while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.



Ensure accurate and timely resolution to employee expenses

Reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected

Enforce compliance with the policies and procedures; accurate and timely reporting to myExpense team lead on gaps for which the team is responsible

Provide myExpenses related advice and information as and when required

Implement best practices for the expense process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes

Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties

Expectations



High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly

Ensure accurate solutions are provided to employee query. Solutions reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy

Issues to be resolved and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines

Liaising with vendors (bank) and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset

Essential Education & Experience



Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field, or Diploma holder

Minimum of 4 to 6 years of experience in employee expenses, general accounting and accounts payable operations

Experience in using ERP / tools like concur, SNOW, good skills in Excel is an added advantage

Mindsets

Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results

Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers

Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Key Competencies

Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management

Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans

Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state

Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities.

Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command.

Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems

Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results

Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently.



