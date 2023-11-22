Execution Senior Analyst, myExpenses

Job summary

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Responsible for providing elemental procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities under supervision, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance, and customer service. The GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and resolution of all employees while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.

Ensure accurate and timely resolution to employee expenses.

Reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Carry out compliance with the policies and procedures; accurate and timely reporting to myExpense team lead on gaps for which the team is responsible.

Provide myExpenses related advice and information as and when required.

Implement best practices for the expense process and proactively identify, propose, and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes.

Regularly supervise and resolve outstanding issues that have been intensified, or further bring up to the vital parties.

Handle and face internal and external audits.

Expectations

High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

Ensure accurate solutions are provided to employee query. Solutions reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

Issues to be resolved and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines.

Collaborating closely with vendors (bank) and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring meticulous coordination between teams.

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners .

Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset

Crucial Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field, or Diploma holder .

Minimum of 3 - 4 years of experience in employee expenses, general accounting and accounts payable operations.

Experience in using ERP / tools like concur, SAP, SNOW, good skills in Excel is an added advantage.

Mindsets

Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices.

Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices. Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values partnership and collaborates to achieve results.

Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values partnership and collaborates to achieve results. Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers.

Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers. Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital flawless self-service customer experiences.

Understands customer needs and delivers digital flawless self-service customer experiences. Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to solve problems.

Key Competencies

Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and organisational change.

- Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and organisational change. Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans.

- Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans. Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state.

- Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state. Digital Fluency - Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan, and reflect on digital data.

- Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan, and reflect on digital data. Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information.

- Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information. Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights.

– Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights. Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new insights, projects and opportunities.

- Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new insights, projects and opportunities. Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command.

- Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command. Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems.

- Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems. Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results.

- Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results. Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.