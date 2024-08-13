Execution Senior Analyst, myExpenses

Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and resolution of all employees while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.

• Ensure accurate and timely resolution to employee expenses.

• Reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

• Implement compliance with the policies and procedures; accurate and timely reporting to myExpense team lead on gaps for which the team is responsible.

• Provide myExpenses related advice and information as and when required.

• Implement standard methodologies for the expense process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes.

• Regularly supervise and resolve outstanding issues that have been sophisticated, or further bring up to the vital parties.

Expectations

• High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

• Ensure accurate solutions are provided to employee query. Solutions reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

• Issues to be resolved and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines.

• Collaborating closely with vendors (bank) and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring meticulous coordination between teams.

• Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners.

• Face internal external audits for the process.

• P- card General Ledger Reconciliation.

Qualifications, Competencies & Approach

Crucial Education & Experience

• Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field, or Diploma holder.

• Minimum of 3 - proven experience in employee expenses, general accounting and accounts payable operations.

• Experience in using ERP / tools like concur, SAP, SNOW, good skills in Excel is an added advantage.

Mindsets



• Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices.

• Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results.

• Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers.

• Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital flawless self-service customer experiences.

• Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to tackle problems.



Key Competencies



• Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management.

• Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans.

• Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state.

• Digital Fluency - Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data.

• Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a sophisticated problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a sophisticated problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information.

• Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights.

• Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new insights, projects and opportunities.

• Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the collaborator. Knows when and how to use the chain of command.

• Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems.

• Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results.

• Eye For Business - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently.