Execution Sr Analyst - Invoice Processing (Accounts Payable)

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In México, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in México, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, reporting and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



This position will be based in Santa Fe, Mexico City, Mexico.

Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third-party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence, and compliance.

Ensure accurate and timely delivery of payables services (i.e. invoice/ payment processing, report preparation, etc.)

Look for opportunities to improve their own processes to build efficiencies and control improvements within their own area of work.

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Enforce compliance with the Balance Sheet Integrity/ Reconciliation standard; accurate and timely reporting to Internal Control on ledgers for which the team is responsible.

Work with relevant Internal Control team to maintain controls currently owned within the team and facilitate internal and external audit review.

Provide payables related advice and information as and when required.

Provide documentation to support the month-end reconciliation process.

Implement best practices for the expense process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties.



High level of familiarity with the systems used to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments processing. Payments reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

Invoices need to be processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines. Liaising with vendors and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams.



Bachelor’s degree in finance, Accounting or related field or Diploma holder who is currently pursuing professional qualifications (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Minimum of 3 - 5 years of experience in general accounting, payables and/ or invoice processing operations.

Experience on tools – JDE, SAP, Ariba Guided Buying in payables and invoice processing.

Good skills in using Excel.

English fluency, verbal and written intermediate level is mandatory

Portuguese fluency, verbal and written intermediate level is desirable.



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.