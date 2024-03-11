Execution Team Lead, Invoicing Processing Accelerator

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Guiding execution team that ensures accurate and timely invoicing, payment and strategic monitoring of all payable transactions while adhering to guidelines in the drive for outstanding service, operational excellence and compliance.

Operations

Lead service delivery that drives effective vendor open items management to BP suppliers and issue resolution on employee expenses.

Run critical portfolio/countries for a fluid business with challenging and continuously evolving requirements and demands.

Provide end to end monitoring and management of transactional pipeline to ensure workload prioritization drives better user experience and on time payment to suppliers.

Lead and handle the reconciliation of relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Provide Accounts Payable related advice and information to staff across the GBS and its Business Partners as and when required. The role is encouraged to provide extensive and valuable analysis with proposal and recommendations.

Support Squads to implement timely improvements in existing processes delivering with experience

Process Improvement:

See opportunities to handle and improve processes, workflows, and procedures.

Implement better way and standard operating procedures to improve efficiency.

Work closely with cross-functional teams to address root causes of open items and implement preventive measures.

Quality Assurance:

Conduct quality checks on open items resolution activities to ensure policy with established policies and procedures.

Develop and maintain quality metrics and performance indicators to measure team efficiency and identify areas for improvement.

Implement corrective actions and training programs as needed to address quality issues and gaps.

Education & Experience

Graduation in Management, Finance, Accounting or related field, CPA, CA, ACCA, CIMA, etc

Confirmed experience in general accounting and accounts payable operations in leading, developing and/or mentor teams.

Previous experience in developing teams.

Shared service centre experience.

Experience in using ERP, skills in Excel



Travel Requirement

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

