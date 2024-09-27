Execution Team Lead, Order Management

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Key Accountabilities and challenges:

We are seeking a diverse team Lead for our Procurement Operations - Order Management team. In this pivotal role, you will lead and optimize procurement activities, ensuring alignment with bp’s strategic goals while fostering a culture of completion and teamwork. You will play a critical role in driving efficiency, leading supplier relationships, and delivering value across the organization.

Team Leadership: Lead and mentor a complementary team of procurement professionals, fostering a partnering and high-performance culture.

Procurement Strategy: Develop and implement procurement strategies that align with bp’s overall business objectives, focusing on cost efficiency, risk management, and sustainability.

Supplier Management: Build and maintain strong relationships with key suppliers, ensuring optimal performance and compliance with contractual agreements.

Process Improvement: Identify and implement process improvements in procurement operations to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and streamline workflows.

Team member Collaboration: Work closely with internal collaborators to understand their procurement needs and provide tailored solutions.

Performance Metrics: Establish and supervise key performance indicators (critical metrics) to measure the effectiveness of procurement operations and drive continuous improvement.

Compliance and Risk Management: Ensure procurement activities implement to bp’s policies, industry regulations, and ethical standards.

Reporting and Analysis: Prepare regular reports on procurement performance, market trends, and supplier performance to advise strategic decision-making.

Accountabilities:

Act as a partner concern point to trouble shoot service delivery related issues that drives effective PO creations and other buying activities, including invoice issue resolution resulting in payment to bp suppliers and performance management.

The Team Lead plays the key role in the procurement process that involves timely creation of Purchase Orders (POs) from approved requisitions, as well as the associated follow-on activities related PO acceptance, tracking, change, and close.

Key activities include:

Inspect incoming requisitions for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or referring them when appropriate.

Issue, as needed, Requests for Quote to obtain pricing, delivery and other commercial terms

Engage BP collaborators – e.g. requestors, sourcing specialist, material coordinator, operations engineers, inventory teams, suppliers, technical teams and squad members for various functions to finalize the purchase decision

Single point of contact between Business Procurement Teams and GBS.

Supervise and approve Purchase Order, perform quality checks, ensure maintenance requirements are implemented and expedited timely.

Resolve operational issues with the suppliers, sourcing specialist and requestor related to the quality, delivery or receipt of good / services, invoice payment, return of materials, etc.

Handle business asset calls, work and close action assigned

Strong operational management experience

Lead unique portfolio/countries for a fluid business with challenging and constantly evolving requirements and demands.

Provide end to end proactive monitoring and management of transactional pipeline to ensure workload prioritization drives better user experience and on timely PO creation and issue resolution.

Provide Order Management related advice and information to staff across the GBS and its Business Partners as and when required. The role is expected to provide extensive and beneficial analysis with proposal and recommendations.

Support Squads to implement timely and ground-breaking improvements in existing processes delivering better value and experience.

Inspire, coach, and partner with business partners and 3rd party vendors to deliver outcomes whilst ensuring a diverse culture.

Ensure compliance to relevant policies that may differ from country to country whenever possible, failing which may result in a negative impact on bp.

Expectations:

Handling the day-to-day work activities, including providing support to team members, and ensuring the crucial skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and sophisticated workload.

High level of familiarity with the systems used to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

Purchase orders created are of high monetary value; therefore, a high attention to detail is required to ensure complete processing accuracy.

Purchase orders created reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy to safeguard the company from financial and reputational risk.

Maintain good relationships with external collaborators to facilitate service delivery quality.

Collaborating closely with multiple internal and external collaborators in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring meticulous coordination between teams.

Leading team members who are servicing different vendors in various geographical locations and using different systems.

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation.

Engaging and collaborating different ways of working

Resilient and guide in working in wide-ranging environment.

Working hours US shift (06:00PM to 03:00AM) to support Business Partners

Qualifications, Competencies & Approach:

Education & Experience-

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in management, Business, Engineering, Finance & Accounting, or related field

Certification in CPSM/CIPS/CPM/SPSM or equivalent is an added advantage.

Overall work experience of 13+ years, including 7-8 years of relevant procurement experience. Validated expertise in leading team headlining large business initiatives/projects, and critical thinking. Strong skills in relationship management and process optimization.

Strong understanding of procurement and general accounting practices with detailed knowledge of accounts payable practices

Proficient in Procurement applications/tools including SRM/SAP, ARIBA, and Salesforce

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Experience in using ERP, expertise in Excel.

Excellent English verbal and written communication.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our best-in-class team?

Come, participate in our new ambition!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



