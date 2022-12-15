Execution Team Lead, Payments Accelerator

Grade HResponsible for coordinating the activities of a team accountable for providing day-to-day dedicated procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for a hub or at site, based on sound procurement management knowledge, and conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.
Key Accountabilities and challenges
Supervise an execution team that ensures accurate and timely invoicing, payment and proactive monitoring of all payable transactions while adhering to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.
Operations