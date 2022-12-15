Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Execution Team Lead, Payments Accelerator

Execution Team Lead, Payments Accelerator

Execution Team Lead, Payments Accelerator

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143597BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Grade HResponsible for coordinating the activities of a team accountable for providing day-to-day dedicated procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for a hub or at site, based on sound procurement management knowledge, and conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.


Key Accountabilities and challenges

Supervise an execution team that ensures accurate and timely invoicing, payment and proactive monitoring of all payable transactions while adhering to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.

Operations

  • Lead service delivery that drives effective invoice processing, prompt payment to bp suppliers and issue resolution on employee expenses.
  • Manage unique portfolio/countries for a fluid business with challenging and constantly changing requirements and demands.
  • Provide end to end proactive monitoring and management of transactional pipeline to ensure workload prioritization drives better user experience and on time payment to suppliers.
  • Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.
  • Provide Accounts Payable related advice and information to staff across the GBS and its Business Partners as and when required. The role is expected to provide extensive and value-added analysis with proposal and recommendations.
  • Support Squads to implement timely and disruptive improvements in existing processes delivering better value and experience
  • Inspire, coach, and partner with business partners and 3rd party vendors to deliver outcomes whilst ensuring an inclusive culture
  • Resolve issues that are escalated by the team and oversee and monitor their performance.
  • Ensure compliance to relevant policies that may differ from country to country whenever possible, failing which may result in a negative impact on bp

People
  • Direct Line management for up to 5 direct reports and a team of up to 10-15 team members
  • Create an inclusive environment recognising diversity of team members
  • Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organization’s policies and applicable laws, including:
  • Plan, assign and direct work.
  • Appraise performance; provide feedback and coaching, and reward and discipline employees.
  • Provide opportunities for learning and self-development and facilitate the development of technical competencies.
  • Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance.

Expectations
  • Managing the day-to-day work activities of the team and ensuring the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload.
  • High level of familiarity with the systems used to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.
  • Invoices processed are of high monetary value; therefore a high attention to detail is required in order to ensure complete processing accuracy.
  • Payments are reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy to safeguard the company from financial and reputational risk.
  • Maintain good relationships with external stakeholders to facilitate service delivery excellence.
  • Liaising with multiple internal and external stakeholders in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams.
  • Managing team members who are servicing different vendors in various geographical locations and using different systems.
  • Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners.

Qualifications & Competencies
  • Bachelor’s Degree in in Management, Finance, Accounting or related field, CPA, CA, ACCA, CIMA, etc
  • Minimum of 12 years of experience in general accounting and accounts payable operations.
  • Minimum of 7 years of experience in leading, developing and/or coaching teams.
  • Previous experience in leading, developing and coaching teams.
  • Shared service centre experience.
  • Experience in using ERP, advanced skills in Excel

