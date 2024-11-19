Executive - Admin and ER

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to lead the way in the lubricants' market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Admin & ER role based at Silvassa plant and details mentioned below:

The position includes Employee Capability, Grievance Redressal, Commercial

Compliance, Liaison with Local labour authorities (viz. Factory Inspector, Labour Officer, and Polytechnic etc.),

and Recognition agenda activities and in execution of HR and IR activities for Paharpur plant. Role holder needs to handle the Employee relations and local Liaison in BP Way.



What you will need to be successful:



Administration: This involves first level responsibility for administration in the plant which includes areas

such as: -

Employee Engagement at Plant & Colony Administration.



•Prepare annual employee engagement calendar for employees.

•Enforce to the timeline and see that budget specified to the activity is not exceeded.

•Ensure participation from shopfloor employees in the events.

•Handling Security, housekeeping and upkeep of guest house.





Induction & Onboarding:



•Support the Line Manager in planning induction of the new joiners

•Ensure the induction is completed as per the plan

•Ensures the new joiner settle comfortably at the Plant and Colony and their accommodation is made available



Workforce Capability Building:



•Adherence to the Training SOP

•Support skill matrix preparation and finalizing Training calendar for Technicians

•Compliance to the ISO and AITF requirement w.r.t. to Workforce Skilling

•Timely reporting of the Training data in Learning Management System

Contingent People Management:

•Ensuring the employment contracts and CLRA Compliance are in

•Handling time and attendance for the Contingent employees and sharing the details to Agency



Local HR Operations:



Ensuring the Employee Lifecycle related documents for Technicians and Executives are maintained at the

plant in line with the Document retention policy.

•Handling Personnel files

•Issuing the employment proof related documents to technicians

•Ensuring timely offer release, confirmation, Appointment letters for the plant-based employees

•Monthly recognition and Kaizen appreciation

•Ensuring support to contractors for encouraging them to roll out R7R initiatives for their employees

Labour related Liaison:

The position involves responsibility for collaborations with agencies e.g. Apprenticeship

Advisor, Local ITI/Polytechnic, Graduate College, Local Labour Inspector, Factory Inspector Office etc. The

position also involves supporting the plant HR head in Labour Liaisoning activities.

EDUCATION:



•Graduate in any field and MBA/MSW/MLS/ PG in HR or Social Work.

•Language - English, Hindi. Knowledge of Gujrati will be desirous



EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

•Minimum 4 + years demonstrated ability in plant administration and experience in Employee Relations. Base

level exposure to Plant HR and ER.

•Outstanding analytical skills. (Excel, legatrix, Power BI etc.)

•Knowledge of Labour statutes viz. PF Act- 1952, Payment of Gratuity Act- 1972, Payment of Wages

Act-1936, Minimum Wages Act-1948, Contract Labour (R&A) Act-1970

processes.

•Experience in People Management



DESIRABLE CRITERIA

•Minimum Graduate with demonstrable experience Operations

•Interpersonal/networking skills

•Commercial and Administrative Skill

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



