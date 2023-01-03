Executive Assistant / Management Assistant bp Europa SE (m/f/d)

Job summary

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



The position offers an excellent opportunity to develop an overview of bp and the multiple business & functional activities from a high-level perspective. It enables deep insights into the integrated business relationships between the individual corporate divisions. Due to the variety of topics, the position offers growth opportunities in various areas.



As ‘Center of Expertise & Integration’ the owner of the position service the Head of Country Germany. You take on a coordinating, prioritizing, guiding as well as monitoring and controlling role.



In addition to routine tasks - such as the corporate agenda of committees of bp Europa SE & HoC affairs - the aim is to sustainably integrate and optimize the existing business processes, to stimulate possible business ideas, as well as to enable strategic considerations. Key stakeholders include colleagues from all business areas and functions in the bp Europa SE countries as well as central units in the United Kingdom.



Your tasks:

Lead the planning and coordination of all supervisory board and management board meetings of bp Europa SE

Support the chairman of the supervisory board and the chairman of the management board of bp Europa SE in all personnel matters in the committees of bp Europa SE and its subsidiaries, e. g. Ruhr Oel GmbH

Management, coordination, and guidance of the corporate governance team (PwC staff) to achieve pre-defined goals.

Seek & guide strategic alignment and integration across various business units of bp with a special focus on the German market: including key aspects of the conventional businesses - manufacturing, midstream, mobility & convenience - as well as lately established business areas, including low carbon energy (hydrogen), e-mobility, future mobility & solutions etc.

Taking on the task of ‘connector’ and ‘integrator’ for business development with the aim of facilitating cross-functional cooperation within the country (Germany) / bp Europa SE countries and with central units in the UK

Engagement with a wide variety of stakeholders to outline, develop, implement, and pursue different business development projects, including the definition of market entry opportunities, the development of new ideas / business cases as well as submission of recommendations for growth opportunities

Collaboration with the finance, tax, and legal departments as well as other required stakeholders including P&C, C&A, co-determination bodies to ensure clear, transparent communication and reporting

Special tasks within the framework of projects & portfolio, which due to their complexity, require interdisciplinary coordination

Our requirements:

University degree with at least 5 years of professional experience

Very good knowledge of German and English

Extensive experience with project management, budget planning and budget control mechanisms

Experience in cooperation and highly professional handling of external stakeholders from politics, business and associations

Ability to analyze & solve complex independencies quickly, confident, and creatively, whilst presenting in a brief and coherent way,

Commercial acumen

Solution orientated mindset, alongside with a structured way of working,

Team player, likes to approach others to exchange ideas on "best practice" and to understand different perspectives

Ability to question and optimize existing processes (continuous improvement)

Keeps tight deadlines. In increasingly difficult situations and controversial issues appears openly, self-confident and has a "Can Do Nature"

Able to set the right priorities even under time pressure

Works hard to remove obstacles to achieve high standards of performance. Changes or modifies plans to accommodate changes (resilient)

Understand business priorities and how those relate to strategy

Sees the importance of decisions and / or project results in relation to current modus operandi, budgets as well as overall strategy. Recognizes the potential consequences of decisions for other bp activities and advises accordingly

Overcome the isolated competition of business units for the benefit of the company

