Job summary

Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting assigned teams/leaders by providing proactive assistance and administrative support to leadership teams' activities under supervision, in order to enhance efficiency and deliver effective solutions, whilst ensuring discretion and confidentiality.



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Imagine it’s your job to make our customers an active part in reshaping the world’s energy system. Everything starts with the customer, so you’re focused on shaping products and services that keep them moving as the world moves towards net zero.



To help us continue our strong momentum we are looking for an Executive Assistant who will be responsible for providing comprehensive and proactive administrative support and ensure the smooth and efficient running of the offices for the Functional leaders of C&EA, Marketing and HSE. The role acts as the first point of contact for the leaders of these Functions and involves but is not limited to a wide range of administrative activities that support delivery of the C&EA, Marketing, and HSE agenda and objectives.

What can you expect in this role:

Manage the Functional leader’s diary and ensure meetings are appropriately prioritised.

Organise and set up Leadership Team meetings, team-building events and conferences for the operating unit or function and manage all associated logistics within a defined budget.

Act as the first point of contact for both internal and external visitors, screen incoming telephone calls and correspondence by ensuring queries are dealt with efficiently.

Lead and co-ordinate the internal communications (including but not limited to townhalls, teleconferences, updates and newsletters and other communications/events) in order for all levels across the operating unit/function to stay connected and informed.

Undertake administrative activities including but not limited to minuting meetings, preparation of reports and presentations, invoice processing, processing of internal expenses, the creation and maintenance of registers and financial spreadsheets, general typing of correspondence.

Plan and co-ordinate with attention to detail overseas/interstate travel bookings ensuring all travel documentation is up to date, full programmes/itineraries are complete, vaccinations and travel safety requirements are in place and delegation of authority is issued for period of absence.

What we would like to see you bring to the team:

Demonstrated experience in an administration/business support role in a large, complex organisation with significant experience in supporting senior executives.

Outstanding organisational skills with the ability to manage competing priorities.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Proficient in Microsoft Suite and other financial applications.

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Benefits of joining our team:

Above minimum standard Superannuation

Be part of bp’s share match initiative + annual bonus

Excellent career development opportunities

BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you. To apply, please click on the 'Apply' button below and follow the prompts.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



